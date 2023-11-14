Aperion Management Group Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence in HOA Management and Expands Its Reach Across Oregon

Aperion Management Group, a leading HOA management provider in Central Oregon, is celebrating its 15th anniversary and expanding its services across the entire state, emphasizing company culture, community involvement, and philanthropy, all driven by their commitment to exceptional service.
BEND, Ore., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aperion Management Group, a leading provider of Homeowners Association (HOA) management services in Central Oregon, is proud to announce its 15-year anniversary and an exciting period of expansion. With a strong commitment to HOA management, company culture, and community involvement, Aperion Management Group has embarked on a journey to serve the entire state of Oregon and further strengthen their connection to the communities they work with.
Since its inception in 2008, Aperion Management Group has been dedicated to providing top-tier HOA management services in Central Oregon. Over the years, they have earned a stellar reputation for their expertise, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the communities they serve. Now, as they celebrate their 15th year in the industry, they are excited to be actively expanding to cover the entire state of Oregon.
This expansion marks a significant milestone for Aperion Management Group, allowing them to extend their exceptional HOA management services to a broader community of board members and homeowners throughout the state. With their proven track record and dedication to building strong and harmonious communities, Aperion is well-poised to meet the unique needs of various neighborhoods across Oregon.
In addition to geographical expansion, Aperion Management Group is also expanding its dedicated team of professionals. They have made company culture a top priority, ensuring that their staff is not only highly skilled but also motivated and passionate about the work they do. This emphasis on fostering a supportive and positive work environment reflects Aperion's commitment to delivering top-notch service to their clients.
To further celebrate their 15-year anniversary and express their gratitude to the communities they serve, Aperion Management Group is also actively involved in giving back to the community. The company has been engaging in various non-profit events, most notably the annual Farm to Fork fundraiser to benefit Heart of Oregon Corps, giving campaigns, including their "Pay-it-Forward with Aperion" holiday matching program, and charitable giving initiatives to support local causes and make a positive impact. This commitment to philanthropy is a testament to their dedication to making a difference in the lives of the people they work with.
"Aperion Management Group is thrilled to mark 15 years in HOA management and community building. We are excited about our expansion to serve homeowners across the entire state of Oregon and look forward to further enhancing our company culture so that our managers can better serve our clients. Our commitment to giving back to the community is stronger than ever, and we are dedicated to making a positive impact in the areas we work," said Katie Anderson, CEO at Aperion Management Group.
Aperion Management Group's 15th anniversary, along with their expansion, staff growth, and community involvement initiatives, reflects their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional HOA management services while being a responsible corporate citizen.
