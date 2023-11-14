Aperion Management Group Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence in HOA Management and Expands Its Reach Across Oregon

Aperion Management Group's 15th anniversary, along with their expansion, staff growth, and community involvement initiatives, reflects their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional HOA management services. Post this

This expansion marks a significant milestone for Aperion Management Group, allowing them to extend their exceptional HOA management services to a broader community of board members and homeowners throughout the state. With their proven track record and dedication to building strong and harmonious communities, Aperion is well-poised to meet the unique needs of various neighborhoods across Oregon.

In addition to geographical expansion, Aperion Management Group is also expanding its dedicated team of professionals. They have made company culture a top priority, ensuring that their staff is not only highly skilled but also motivated and passionate about the work they do. This emphasis on fostering a supportive and positive work environment reflects Aperion's commitment to delivering top-notch service to their clients.

To further celebrate their 15-year anniversary and express their gratitude to the communities they serve, Aperion Management Group is also actively involved in giving back to the community. The company has been engaging in various non-profit events, most notably the annual Farm to Fork fundraiser to benefit Heart of Oregon Corps, giving campaigns, including their "Pay-it-Forward with Aperion" holiday matching program, and charitable giving initiatives to support local causes and make a positive impact. This commitment to philanthropy is a testament to their dedication to making a difference in the lives of the people they work with.

"Aperion Management Group is thrilled to mark 15 years in HOA management and community building. We are excited about our expansion to serve homeowners across the entire state of Oregon and look forward to further enhancing our company culture so that our managers can better serve our clients. Our commitment to giving back to the community is stronger than ever, and we are dedicated to making a positive impact in the areas we work," said Katie Anderson, CEO at Aperion Management Group.

Aperion Management Group's 15th anniversary, along with their expansion, staff growth, and community involvement initiatives, reflects their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional HOA management services while being a responsible corporate citizen.

