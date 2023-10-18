Apex Companies Celebrates 20 Years of Solving Customer's Tough Warehouse Challenges

"The difference between success and failure is the execution. I believe it's a part of our company's DNA to do the absolute best for our clients and ensure that they get the win," - John Paul Turcich Founder, Principal Apex Companies Tweet this

"The difference between success and failure is the execution. I believe it's a part of our company's DNA to do the absolute best for our clients and ensure that they get the win," adds Turcich. Staying true to those principles has helped Apex expand both its capabilities and operations.

As customers identify needs, Apex is primed and ready to fulfill them.

"We've transitioned into providing not only racking and fork truck sales and service but the full scope of material handling needs for our customers. As their businesses expand, they look to us to help make them more efficient," adds Bill DeHaan, Principal, Apex Storage LLC.

When they saw a need for professional installation services, Apex staffed up and dispatched teams across the U.S. Today, Apex deploys 12 national installation teams, creating a seamless connection between warehouse design and implementation.

Apex also launched its Rack Repair & Safety division to answer the need for professional pallet rack inspections and damage repair services.

Most recently, Apex Automation Solutions has become a leader in exploring automation technologies that address long-standing industry challenges --from reducing labor reliance and costs to managing inventory and supply chains.

Over the last two decades, Apex Companies has nurtured invaluable and lasting partnerships with leading manufacturers and equipment suppliers. "We look to each project as a partnership between the Apex employees, the customer, and our vendors. If everyone's on the same page and synced up, that delivers the best customer experience and drives to our collective success," explains Peter DeHaan, Principal.

As Apex Companies celebrates its 20th anniversary, it remains dedicated to anticipating customer needs and growing ahead of those challenges to help businesses optimize warehouse operations and achieve continued success.

About Apex Companies

Headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, with regional offices in Colorado and the Carolinas, the Apex family of companies provides full-service material handling and storage solutions to optimize distribution and order fulfillment efficiency. Whether building a new grassroots facility or improving the throughput of an existing warehouse or DC, Apex delivers the full range of products and services required. "We Got This" is the Apex motto whether designing, installing, or repairing your storage and automation solutions or providing forklifts, equipment, and training --At any point in your project, you'll find a dedicated Apex resource.

The Apex Companies banner includes Apex Material Handling, Apex Warehouse Systems, Apex Storage, Apex Automation Solutions, and Apex Rack Repair and Safety.

