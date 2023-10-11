Apex CoVantage Launches DocumentA11Y at M-Enabling 2023

A secure and convenient way for organizations to convert existing backlog files and create born-accessible digital content that meets accessibility requirements such as ADA, Section 508, AODA, PDF/UA, WCAG, and more…

HERNDON, Va. , Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading digital transformation services company Apex CoVantage launched DocumentA11Y, an innovative on-demand document remediation platform. The unveiling took place at the prestigious M-Enabling Summit 2023, where leaders and innovators in digital accessibility converge to showcase groundbreaking solutions.

At its core, the M-Enabling Summit is a premier event that fosters dialogue and collaboration among professionals, experts, and organizations dedicated to advancing digital accessibility and inclusion. It serves as an ideal backdrop for the introduction of DocumentA11Y, a game-changing platform that addresses a critical gap in the realm of document accessibility.

"In an era where digital accessibility compliance focuses primarily on websites and mobile apps, DocumentA11Y aims to revolutionize accessibility in non-HTML documents such as PDFs, Word, and PowerPoint files," said Pardha Karamsetty, Group CEO of Apex CoVantage. "This 24/7 self-serve platform bridges the gap by offering a seamless solution that ensures documents meet accessibility requirements, including ADA, Section 508, WCAG, AODA, PDF/UA, EAA, and more.

Simplicity at Its Core: DocumentA11Y offers a user-friendly interface that simplifies the process of uploading documents 24/7, regardless of quantity or complexity. It provides the expertise needed for effective remediation, whether dealing with one document or a million.

Effortless Transactions: The platform boasts a hassle-free online payment system that accommodates various credit cards, making the management of quotes, invoices, and transactions seamless.

Access to Expertise: DocumentA11Y prides itself on a team of over 100 accessibility specialists with extensive experience in managing projects of all sizes and formats. Robust project management processes ensure the delivery of top-quality documents.

Versatile Format Handling: The platform excels in handling a range of formats, including PDFs, Microsoft Word documents, PowerPoint presentations, and Excel spreadsheets. DocumentA11y guarantees 100% compliance with a variety of accessibility standards.

Project Transparency: Users can easily track project status, costs, and order history through DocumentA11Y's intuitive interface.

Affordability and Efficiency: Recognizing the importance of cost-effective accessibility solutions, DocumentA11Y empowers businesses to efficiently meet their accessibility objectives within budget and timelines.

DocumentA11Y caters to a diverse range of industries, including education, publishing, government/non-profits, financial and insurance, healthcare, libraries and museums, corporate governance, and compliance. By utilizing DocumentA11Y, organizations can unlock new revenue streams, meet compliance mandates, and ensure their content is accessible to all.

For more information about DocumentA11Y.com and to start transforming your documents into accessible formats, please visit www.documenta11y.com.

About Apex CoVantage

Founded in 1988, Apex CoVantage is a technology-led supplier of content and data transformation services to global companies across multiple domains. Headquartered outside of Washington, D.C. in the suburb of Herndon, VA, Apex operates globally with employees throughout the US and India. For more information, visit www.apexcovantage.com.

Media Contact

Rakhesh Ravi, Apex CoVantage, 1 703.709.3000, [email protected], https://apexcovantage.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Apex CoVantage