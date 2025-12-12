Apex CoVantage supports 1,000 cataract surgeries for patients from economically disadvantaged backgrounds at L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI)

As part of its social impact commitment, Apex CoVantage is supporting 1,000 cataract surgeries with LVPEI to improve access to vision care for disadvantaged communities.

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Apex CoVantage and L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) to perform 1,000 cataract surgeries for patients from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, during 2026, at no cost to the patients. The MoU underscores the shared commitment of both the organizations to restore vision and improve access to equitable eye care for underserved communities.

Apex CoVantage is a Content and Data Transformation Partner helping global digital, data and content teams to streamline their processes, enhance accuracy and deliver value to their customers. It is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida USA.

Established in 1987, L V Prasad Eye Institute has been at the forefront of delivering comprehensive, patient-centric, equitable eye care to all. LVPEI's continuous and specialized training for all cadres of eye care professionals and cutting-edge research make this possible. Through its network of 278 primary, 28 secondary, and 4 tertiary eye care centres, and the quaternary eye care institute at Hyderabad, an institute of excellence, LVPEI has treated millions of patients and pioneered models that make high-quality eye health accessible to all.

Under this initiative, LVPEI will perform the 1,000 cataract eye surgeries across its centres throughout 2026, primarily for patients who lack access to quality eye care and are from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, at no cost to the patient. In addition to sponsoring these surgeries, Apex CoVantage has also funded assistive devices to support persons with low vision lead an independent life.

This collaboration reflects Apex CoVantage's broader commitment to meaningful community impact, aligning with its long-standing legacy of initiatives in health, technology access, education, and support for underserved and rural communities.

"This collaboration represents a shared commitment to improve lives through access to quality eye care." said Pardha Karamsetty, CEO, Apex CoVantage. "LVPEI's legacy of excellence and community impact aligns strongly with Apex's values and purpose. We are proud to help make life-changing vision care accessible to those who need it the most and look forward to the positive outcomes this initiative will create."

Dr Prashant Garg, Executive Chairman – LVPEI, thanked the management and staff of Apex CoVantage for this initiative and mentioned that initiatives like these help LVPEI take eye care closer to many more of those who need it the most.

About Apex CoVantage

Founded in 1988, Apex CoVantage is a trusted partner for AI assisted content and data transformation. Headquartered in Miami Beach, FL, with operations outside of Washington, DC, in Herndon, VA, and seven production facilities in India, Apex operates with a global team of over 2,000 employees. Visit our website for more information - www.apexcovantage.com

About L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI)

Established in 1987, with the vision," to create excellent and equitable eye care systems that reach all those in need," the L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), a comprehensive eye health facility, is a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness.

In pursuance of this vision, LVPEI clinicians and scientists work at the cutting edge of eye research. Through its five-tier ''Eye Health Pyramid' model, it has till date offered over 36.89 million services (3 crores 68 lakh services), with more than 50% entirely free of cost, irrespective of the complexity of care needed. For further information, visit the Institute's website, www.lvpei.org.

Media Contact

Rakhesh Ravi, Apex CoVantage, 91 9282330940, [email protected], www.apexcovantage.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Apex CoVantage