APEX GBS Standards Committee Unveils Revolutionary Version 2 Standards: Setting the Gold Standard for Global Business Services Excellence

"The release of APEX GBS Version 2 Standards represents a quantum leap forward for our industry," said Filippo Passerini, President of Inixia LLC and Co-Founder of the APEX GBS Standards Committee. "These standards don't just codify best practices—they anticipate the future of GBS and provide organizations with the roadmap to achieve transformational results."

Revolutionary Enhancements in Version 2

The new standards introduce several breakthrough components:

Advanced Digital Technology Models: Comprehensive frameworks for integrating AI, automation, and emerging technologies into GBS operations, enabling organizations to achieve major efficiency gains while enhancing service quality. It adds a whole new chapter on Data and Decision Making.

Agile Transformation Methodologies: Proven approaches for rapidly scaling GBS capabilities across multiple geographies while maintaining operational excellence and compliance. It also includes the latest practices of creating offshore Global Capability Centers (GCCs).

Next-Generation Talent Management: Revolutionary frameworks for developing, retaining, and optimizing human capital in an AI-augmented work environment.

"Version 2 represents the maturation of GBS from a cost-saving function to a strategic value creator," said Tony Saldanha, CEO of Inixia LLC and Co-Founder of the APEX GBS Standards Committee. "Organizations implementing these standards are seeing dramatic improvements not just in operational efficiency, but in innovation capacity and competitive advantage."

Industry Impact and Adoption

The GBS industry, now valued at over $145 billion with a sustained 17% compound annual growth rate, has reached critical mass where standardization becomes essential for continued evolution. Early adopters of the Version 1 standards have reported acerated maturation of their GBS organizations and models.

"The demand for these enhanced standards has been overwhelming," noted Shane Abeyratne, Senior Vice President, Global Business Services, Cardinal Health and APEX GBS Standards Committee Member. "Our industry has been waiting for this level of sophistication and practical guidance to navigate the complexities of modern GBS operations."

APEX GBS Standards Committee Leadership

The APEX GBS Standards Committee continues to be led by industry visionaries:

Committee Members:

Shane Abeyratne , SVP, GBS, Cardinal Health

, SVP, GBS, Cardinal Health Ajay Anand , SVP, Global Services, Johnson & Johnson

, SVP, Global Services, Johnson & Johnson Mattijs Backx , Head of Transformation, McDonald's

, Head of Transformation, McDonald's Deborah Kops , Principal and Co-Founder Sourcing Change

, Principal and Co-Founder Sourcing Change Angela Mangiapane , Former President, Mars Global Services

, Former President, Mars Global Services Dr. Sumit Mitra , CEO, Tesco Business Solutions

, CEO, Tesco Business Solutions Filippo Passerini , President, Inixia

, President, Inixia Steve Rudderham , Global Business Services Leader, Carrier

, Global Business Services Leader, Carrier Dr. Turan Sahin , CEO, Allianz Services

, CEO, Tony Saldanha , CEO, Inixia

, CEO, Inixia Naomi Secor , Global Managing Director, SSON Research & Analytics

, Global Managing Director, SSON Research & Analytics Robert Weltevreden , Ex-Novartis Executive Committee member for Customer & Technology Solutions

Availability and Implementation

The APEX GBS Standards Committee Version 2 Standards are immediately available through comprehensive certification programs, implementation guides, and expert advisory services. Organizations can access tiered implementation packages designed for different maturity levels and industry requirements. The standards book is available on Amazon.

The APEX GBS Standards Committee will host ongoing digital events deep-dive sessions where Industry leaders and early adopters will share implementation experiences and results achieved through the new standards.

About The APEX GBS Standards Committee

The Alliance for Professional Excellence in GBS (APEX GBS) Standards Committee is the premier standards-setting organization for the Global Business Services industry. Founded by industry pioneers Filippo Passerini, Tony Saldanha, and Naomi Secor, the APEX GBS Standards Committee develops and maintains professional standards that drive excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth across the global GBS ecosystem. Through comprehensive standards, certification programs, and continuous innovation, the APEX GBS Standards Committee empowers organizations to achieve transformational results while advancing the professionalization of the industry.

For more information about the APEX GBS Standards Committee Version 2 Standards and certification programs, visit www.apexgbs.org or contact [email protected]

About SSON Research & Analytics and Inixia

SSON Research & Analytics is the global data analytics hub of the SSON. We empower subscribers with unparalleled access to comprehensive benchmarking data, location intelligence, technology insights, GBS Advisory Services, and the latest research and trends. Our self-service data tools enable users to continuously optimize shared services and global business services strategy, operations, and transformation.

Inixia provides training, certification and advisory services in Global Business Services and technology. It is composed of senior executives and industry founders in shared services bound together with the aim of professionalizing industry practices.

