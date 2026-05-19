APEX GBS Standards Launches Industry Partner Ecosystem, Recognizing Quality Contributors to the Global Business Services Community

"The GBS industry has needed a recognition framework tied to actual standards, not marketing claims. This program fills that gap, and it does so without commercial compromise." — Ana Martins, Partnership Manager, APEX GBS Standards Committee Post this

"The GBS industry has needed a recognition framework tied to actual standards, not marketing claims. This program fills that gap, and it does so without commercial compromise." — Ana Martins, Head of Global Business Services at Syensqo and Partnership Manager, APEX GBS Standards Committee Member

In an industry where recognition is typically pay-to-play, the APEX GBS Standards Ecosystem participants receive the APEX GBS Standards Industry Partner designation based entirely on the merit of their methodologies, tools, delivery approaches, and for the depth and quality of their contributions to the GBS Industry, not for their financial investment.

"GBS leaders deserve a faster, more reliable way to identify Industry Partners who understand how a standards-driven GBS organization operates. This program creates that signal, based on substance, not sponsorship." — Shane Abeyratne, SVP Global Business Services, Cardinal Health and APEX GBS Standards Committee Member

The Ecosystem provides access to something most industry programs cannot offer: a direct connection to the practitioners who built modern GBS and are actively shaping its next chapter, aligning Industry Partners with specific working groups focused on GBS Operating Model Innovation, AI and Agentic Transformation, Process Excellence and Benchmarking, and Talent and Future Workforce, in collaboration with the APEX GBS Standards core team.

"We built the APEX GBS Standards to raise the bar for the entire industry, not just the organizations running GBS, but the partners serving them. The APEX GBS Standards Ecosystem is the natural next step." — Tony Saldanha, CEO, Inixia and Co-Founder, APEX GBS Standards Committee Member

Organizations interested in joining the APEX GBS Standards Ecosystem should contact [email protected] or visit www.apexgbs.org. Founding Industry Partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT APEX GBS STANDARDS:

The Alliance for Professional Excellence in Global Business Services (APEX GBS) Standards Committee is the practitioner-led standards body for the global GBS industry. Founded by industry pioneers Filippo Passerini, Tony Saldanha, and Naomi Secor, the committee develops and maintains open, unaffiliated standards used by GBS organizations worldwide. The APEX GBS Standards are free to download at www.apexgbs.org

APEX GBS STANDARDS COMMITTEE MEMBERS:

Shane Abeyratne, SVP, GBS, Cardinal Health





Ajay Anand, SVP, Global Services, Johnson & Johnson





Mattijs Backx, Chief Transformation and Services Officer, McDonald's





Rebecca Haarhoff, Global Head of Enterprise Transformation, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)





Deborah Kops, Principal and Co-Founder, Sourcing Change





Ana Martins, Head of Global Business Services at Syensqo





Dr. Sumit Mitra, CEO, Tesco Business Solutions & Tesco India





Filippo Passerini, President, Inixia





Steve Rudderham, SVP Global Business Services, Ecolab





Tony Saldanha, CEO, Inixia





Naomi Secor, Global Managing Director, SSON Research & Analytics





Robert Weltevreden, Ex-Novartis Executive Committee Member for Customer & Technology Solutions

ABOUT SSON RESEARCH & ANALYTICS AND INIXIA:

SSON Research & Analytics is the global data analytics hub of the SSON. It empowers subscribers with access to comprehensive benchmarking data, location intelligence, technology insights, GBS Advisory Services, and the latest research and trends.

Inixia provides training, certification, and advisory services in Global Business Services and technology. It is composed of senior executives and industry founders in shared services, bound together with the aim of professionalizing industry practices.

Media Contact



Courtnee Zambrano, APEX GBS Standards, [email protected], www.apexgbs.org

Media Contact

Courtnee Zambrano, Inixia, 1 9162201586, [email protected], www.inixia.com

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SOURCE Inixia