Apex Motor Club and Turn 2 Drivers Club Announce Reciprocal Membership Track Agreement

"Reciprocal agreements between private motorsports clubs are rare, and this collaboration marks one of the most significant West Coast / Southwest member-access expansions in recent years." Post this

Turn 2 Drivers Club members will also be eligible to register and compete in Apex Motor Club's popular Apex Challenge Series,sponsored by McLaren Scottsdale and Michelin, a competitive yet welcoming race program featuring multiple classes including MX-5, GT, Time Attack, and Radical. In turn Apex members may participate in Turn 2's MX-5 cup summer challenge series.

"Both clubs share the same passion for pure driving enjoyment, safety, and camaraderie," said Bill Barba, COO and CFO of Apex Motor Club. "Our members live for that feeling you get behind the wheel; when the world disappears and it's just you, the car, and the next corner. This partnership gives our members access to even greater track variety while bringing together like-minded enthusiasts. Reciprocal agreements between private motorsports clubs are rare, and this collaboration marks one of the most significant West Coast / Southwest member-access expansions in recent years."

David Hollander, Co-Founder of Turn 2 Driver Club, shared, "This reciprocal agreement introduces a dynamic new element of competitive fun that is rare in the private motorsports world, boosting the enjoyment and shared excitement for our members exponentially. The ability for our members to compete directly in multi-class events like the Apex Challenge Series and Apex's members competing in Turn 2's MX-5 Cup Challenge series creates meaningful inter- and intra-club rivalry. This fuels enthusiast engagement and builds a level of structured motorsports competition that simply doesn't occur at most other private clubs."

Rick Sheldon, Co-Founder of Turn 2 Driver Club, added, "Turn 2 drivers are always asking for more seat time and new challenges. Apex delivers both in a big way. Their tracks are fast and technical, and their member culture is exactly the kind of environment we want our drivers in; serious about driving but never taking themselves too seriously. This partnership opens the door to the kind of driving days our members will talk about for years. Partnering with Apex grows the exclusive, driver-focused experience both clubs are built on."

Key Benefits of the Reciprocal Agreement:

Reciprocal member track-day access

Access to each club's open-lapping calendars, hospitality clubhouses, and select member-only events

Eligibility for Turn 2 Driver Club members to enter Apex Motor Club's Apex Challenge Series

Standard safety protocols and guest policies of the host club apply

This joint program is limited to current full members of each club. Members interested in participating should contact their respective membership teams for booking procedures and available dates.

About Apex Motor Club:

Located just outside Phoenix & Scottsdale, in Maricopa, Ariz., Apex Motor Club is a private members motorsports club offering two world-class track circuits, luxury amenities, garage condominiums, and an exclusive community for driving enthusiasts. Designed for both casual drivers and competitive racers, Apex Motor Club provides a high-performance environment for members to push their vehicles, and themselves, to the limit in a safe and controlled setting. Whether you're a seasoned racer or just beginning your motorsports journey, every lap is an invitation to push your limits. For more information, visit apexmotorclub.com.

About Turn 2 Drivers Club:

Turn 2 Drivers Club is a private, exclusive membership club designed for and by passionate racing enthusiasts. We are a community built on shared values of safety, camaraderie, fairness, and a deep love for the art of driving. Turn 2 believes in fostering a diverse and inclusive environment where members can connect with like-minded individuals, learn from experienced drivers, and pursue their passion for motorsports. Whether you're a seasoned track day veteran or just starting your racing journey, Turn 2 offers a unique platform to grow as a driver and individual. For more information, please visit www.turn2dc.com.

Media Contact

Brittany Belsterling, OH Partners, 1 6236932772, [email protected], OH Partners

SOURCE Apex Motor Club