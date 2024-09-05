Apex Sunrise & Cary MacGregor Rotary Clubs Announce 10th Annual Triangle Oktoberfest for October 4 and 5, 2024

Everyone who attended the 9th Annual Triangle Oktoberfest last year helped us raise over $153,000 for charity, including $30,000 to our main beneficiary Meg's Smile Foundation. Post this

This year is expected to be bigger with several changes, including improved visibility of the Wiener Dog Races with an added race on Friday, expanded kid activities in the Kinder Platz, and a surprise announcement in the next few weeks. Back again will be King Guys Oktoberfest Brass Band to perform traditional live music, MassKrugstemmen for a chance to qualify for the 2nd Annual Stein Hoist Championships, Schlagen Hammer competitions, the crowd-pleasing Miss and Mr. Oktoberfest contest, and Sisters Cities Association's German Meetup.

Triangle Oktoberfest will feature over 50 beers including Hofbrau, Paulaner, Bitburger, Ayinger, Hacker Pschorr, and Spaten from Mὓnich, along with a host of seasonal favorites from local craft breweries. Traditional Bavarian food will include the Wondering Wolf, Annelore's German Bakery, and fire-grilled brats from the Butcher's Market. For more details and information about the event, go to http://www.triangleoktoberfest.org.

All proceeds support causes, including health, hunger, and humanity grants abroad, Alzheimer's, Leukemia & Lymphoma, U.S. Veterans' Corps, Meg's Smile Foundation, disaster relief, and youth scholarships, to name a few. This year, the Triangle Oktoberfest Rotary Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, hopes to raise $200,000 for charity and has announced the Miracle League of the Triangle as their main beneficiary. For more information about their mission to create positive life experiences for children and adults with special needs and for their families through baseball, visit https://www.mltriangle.com//. To learn more about how to get involved with the Apex Sunrise and Cary MacGregor Rotary Clubs, visit http://www.apexsunriserotaryclub.org and http://www.carymacgregorrotary.org.

Admission tickets go on sale Thursday, August 1st through the Booth Amphitheatre website or at the Box Office starting at $20 with kids 15 and under are free. Discounts of $5 are available for seniors (60+), military, police, fire, and EMS personnel with ID. Food and drinks can be purchased separately. Attendees are advised that Booth Amphitheatre is a cashless and glassless venue. For information on Booth Amphitheatre bag policies and allowable items, visit https://www.boothamphitheatre.com/plan-your-visit.

About Triangle Oktoberfest

Triangle Oktoberfest is North Carolina's largest and most authentic German festival, hosted by the Apex Sunrise and Cary MacGregor Rotary Clubs, in collaboration with the Town of Cary. The Triangle Oktoberfest Rotary Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has contributed over $600,000 to charitable causes since its inception in 2014. Each year the festival features a variety of authentic German beers, food, and live entertainment to celebrate German culture in the Triangle and to support charitable organizations here in our community and abroad.

Media Contact

Jordan Vansiclen, S&A Communications, 7864478463, [email protected], https://www.sacommunications.com/

