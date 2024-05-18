APG Packaging Introduces The Trigger Sprayer Now in a Full Spectrum of Colors

APackaging Group (APG), a leader in cosmetic manufacturing and private label cosmetics, is excited to announce new customization options for the Trigger Sprayer (APG-880151), enhancing both functionality and brand alignment.

AZUSA, Calif., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APackaging Group (APG), a leader in cosmetic manufacturing and private label cosmetics, is excited to announce new customization options for the Trigger Sprayer (APG-880151), enhancing both functionality and brand alignment. This latest innovation underscores APG's commitment to providing high-quality, bespoke solutions in contract manufacturing.

The Trigger Sprayer (APG-880151) is designed for versatility and performance across various applications. It features an ergonomic design with an angled housing that reduces user strain and improves reach. Its precision nozzle options enable better coverage, while the advanced design minimizes dripping, ensuring a clean and effective spray experience. Built to last, the sprayer boasts a durable neck size of Ratchet and a precise dosage of 0.9cc, providing consistent performance.

"APG has always been at the forefront of innovation and customization in the beauty and personal care sectors," said Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG. "With the ability to customize our Trigger Sprayer in any color, our clients can now align this high-quality product even more closely with their brand identity, enhancing their market presence."

In addition to its performance features, the Trigger Sprayer (APG-880151) is fully customizable. Clients can tailor their sprayers to specific needs, choosing from various nozzle types, including Foaming, and additional sizes like 28/410 and 28mm Ratchet. This customization extends to color options, offering limitless possibilities to match any brand palette.

"By offering customizable solutions, we are helping our clients to not only meet their needs but to do so in a way that reflects their unique brand identity," stated Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. "This product is a perfect example of how APG combines practical functionality with aesthetic appeal."

Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG has emerged as a trusted partner for prestigious names in the industry such as P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, and many others. With an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces and a low minimum order quantity of 10,000 pieces, APG is dedicated to supporting brands at various scales.

APG is a women-owned, sustainable, and eco-friendly enterprise, committed to leading the industry towards more responsible practices. To explore the Trigger Sprayer (APG-880151) and other innovative solutions, visit https://apackaginggroup.com or contact [email protected].

About APackaging Group

APackaging Group is a premier provider of private label cosmetics, cosmetic manufacturing, and contract manufacturing services. Established as a women-owned business, APG is dedicated to sustainability and eco-friendly practices, serving some of the most well-known names in the beauty and personal care sectors.

