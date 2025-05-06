APGFCU® Hires Teshia Davis as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

APG Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) welcomed Teshia Davis to its executive team as the senior vice president of human resources. Davis has over 25 years of progressive leadership experience in human resources across various industries, most recently serving at SECU of Maryland.

EDGEWOOD, Md., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Before joining APGFCU, she spent 17 years fostering high-performing teams and enhancing the experiences of employees, customers, and stakeholders. Throughout her career, Davis has developed and implemented transformative strategies to drive organizational success. She has built infrastructure to improve efficiency, aligned talent strategies with business goals, and navigated complex challenges with clarity and decisiveness.