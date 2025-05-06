APGFCU® Hires Teshia Davis as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

APG Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) welcomed Teshia Davis to its executive team as the senior vice president of human resources. Davis has over 25 years of progressive leadership experience in human resources across various industries, most recently serving at SECU of Maryland.
EDGEWOOD, Md., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Before joining APGFCU, she spent 17 years fostering high-performing teams and enhancing the experiences of employees, customers, and stakeholders. Throughout her career, Davis has developed and implemented transformative strategies to drive organizational success. She has built infrastructure to improve efficiency, aligned talent strategies with business goals, and navigated complex challenges with clarity and decisiveness.
Davis holds a Master of Business Administration in Human Resources Management and possesses several professional certifications, including Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), and a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion certification from Georgetown University. Her achievements include being recognized as a Ragan Top Woman in Wellness and HR, receiving the Trailblazer Award, and earning The Baltimore Sun's HR Impact Award.
"We are excited to welcome Teshia to the credit union," stated President/CEO Becky Smith. "Her extensive experience and proven leadership in human resources will be invaluable as we continue to foster a culture of excellence and innovation. Teshia's strategic vision and dedication to enhancing employee and stakeholder experiences align perfectly with our mission."
APGFCU is committed to building strong families for a stronger community. Membership is free and open to everyone who lives, works, worships, volunteers or attends school in Harford County, Cecil County, Baltimore County and Baltimore City. For more information, call 410-272-4000 or visit apgfcu.com.
Media Contact
Brian Wilcox, APGFCU, 410-272-4000 3114, [email protected], apgfcu.com
SOURCE APGFCU
Share this article