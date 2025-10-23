APHON Announces 2025-2026 Board of Directors and Officers

The Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON) proudly announces the installation of its 2025–2026 officers and directors during the Annual Business Meeting held at the 49th Annual Conference and Exhibit in Providence, Rhode Island.

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON) proudly announces the installation of its 2025–2026 officers and directors during the Annual Business Meeting held at the 49th Annual Conference and Exhibit in Providence, Rhode Island.

APHON looks forward to the energy, expertise, and commitment this Board will bring to advancing the organization's mission and supporting the pediatric hematology/oncology nursing community.

APHON's 2025–2026 Board of Directors includes:

Officers:

President: Amy Newman, PhD RN CPNP-PC; Associate Professor, Marquette University; Nurse Scientist, Children's Wisconsin; and Nurse Practitioner, Medical College of Wisconsin

Immediate Past President: Dyane Bunnell, DNP APRN AOCNS® CPON® NPD-BC; Clinical Nurse Specialist, Nemours Children's Hospital Wilmington, DE

Treasurer: Kaye L. Schmidt, MA RN NEA-BC CPHON®; Director, Children's Blood & Cancer Center, Austin, TX

Secretary: Mary Newman, DNP RN CPON® NE-BC; Director of Nursing, Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation Institute for Cancer & Blood Disorders, Nemours Children's Health Wilmington, DE

Directors:

Natalie Alwin, BSN, RN, BMTCN® ; Registered Nurse, Stanford Medicine Children's Health

Mindy J. Bibart, DNP RN CPHON® NEA-BC CPPS CBBSS; Director, Clinical Programs, Hematology/Oncology/Bone Marrow Transplant & Apheresis, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, OH

Ijeoma Julie Eche-Ugwu, PhD MPH FNP-BC AOCNP CPHON® BMTCN®; Associate Director, Pediatric and Family Health Core/Nurse Scientist, Precision Health Symptom Science Program, Dana Farber Cancer Institute; Instructor in Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA

Danielle Gunter, PhD RN CPN; Associate Professor Division of Nursing; Baptist Health Sciences University, Memphis, TN

Amy Haskamp, MSN RN PCNS-BC CPON® CHPPN FPCN, FAPHON; Pediatric Palliative Care APRN, Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, IN

"I am honored to serve alongside these impressive and dedicated individuals," stated Amy Newman, APHON President 2025–2027. "This is a very special time in our history as APHON approaches our 50th anniversary. Together, we will continue to enhance our programs, advocate for the needs of our members, and elevate the knowledge, care and compassion in the work that we do for our patients undergoing treatment for cancers and blood disorders."

Learn more about the newly installed APHON Board of Directors here.

For more information about APHON, its mission, and upcoming initiatives, please visit www.aphon.org or contact APHON at [email protected].

About the Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON):

The Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON) is a 501(c)(3) public charity (EIN 23-7446224) committed to developing educational content, delivering informative programs, promoting evidence-based practice guidelines, and providing resources to pediatric, adolescent, and young adult communities and their families. APHON is the professional organization for pediatric hematology/oncology nurses and other pediatric hematology/oncology healthcare professionals. Its members are dedicated to promoting optimal nursing care for children, adolescents, and young adults with cancer and blood disorders, and their families.

Media Contact

Hallie Schoemaker, MCI USA, 1 7082073522, [email protected], MCI USA

SOURCE The Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON)