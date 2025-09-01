APHON Releases Fifth Edition of Core Curriculum for Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nursing

The Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON) is proud to announce the release of the Fifth Edition of the Essentials of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nursing: A Core Curriculum.

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON) is proud to announce the release of the Fifth Edition of the Essentials of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nursing: A Core Curriculum. This trusted and comprehensive resource has long been a pillar of education and guidelines in the field and is now updated with the latest clinical developments and evidence-based practices.

"Due to advances in treatments for children with hematologic and oncologic disorders, the demand for nurses with the requisite skills and experience to care for them and their families continues to grow." Stated APHON President Dyane Bunnell DNP APRN AOCNS® CPON® NPD-BC. "APHON is proud to step in as a reliable resource for universities and education programs who seek to elevate nurses to deliver informed, quality care for young patients with cancers and blood disorders. They bring hope where hope often dims."

The Fifth Edition includes major content updates reflecting the evolution of the specialty over the past decade. New and expanded sections cover advanced immunotherapies, transplant-associated microangiopathy, gene therapy, and other developments that have significantly shaped pediatric hematology/oncology nursing practice. With contributions from over 100 practicing nurses, educators, and experts in the field, the Essentials of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nursing continues to empower professionals at every stage of their careers.

"The Core Curriculum is part of what I think of as a trio of foundational works that APHON provides for this amazing, specialized group of nurses that we are part of, namely pediatrics and hematology/oncology. The trio is this Core Curriculum, the Chemotherapy/Biotherapy Provider Program, and the APHON Foundations nurse educator programs," said Ruth Anne Herring, MSN, APRN, CPNP-AC/PC, CPHON®, lead editor of the Fifth Edition and Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Children's Health.

"This book is foundational to how we educate nurses to take care of our patients. It informs their orientation. It's an honor to be able to produce an educational publication to share with the next generation," said Lauri Linder, PhD, APRN, CPON®, FAAN, FAPHON, editor of the Fifth Edition and Professor and Chair, Division of Health Systems and Science Across the Lifespan, Adjunct Professor, Department of Pediatrics University of Utah and Clinical Nurse Specialist, Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders Primary Children's Hospital.

The Fifth Edition is now available for purchase through the APHON website. Whether you're a new nurse, a seasoned clinician preparing for the CPHON® exam, or an educator guiding the growth of emerging nurses, the Essentials of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nursing: a Core Curriculum is an essential resource. To order your copy, visit www.aphon.org/core-curriculum/.

About the Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON):

The Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON) is a 501(c)(3) public charity (EIN 23-7446224) committed to developing educational content, delivering informative programs, promoting evidence-based practice guidelines, and providing resources to pediatric, adolescent, and young adult communities and their families. APHON is the professional organization for pediatric hematology/oncology nurses and other pediatric hematology/oncology healthcare professionals. Its members are dedicated to promoting optimal nursing care for children, adolescents, and young adults with cancer and blood disorders, and their families.

