APHON's 2025 Edition of Medication Fact Sheet Library is Now Available

MCLEAN, Va., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses is pleased to announce that the 2025 Edition of the APHON Medication Fact Sheet Library is now available. This family-friendly education resource has been fully updated and new medications have been added.

"We believe it is an amazing bundle of information that everyone can use in their daily practice," remarked Mylynda Livingston, CNP, APRN, CPON®; Chair of the APHON Family and Patient Education Committee, "This library now has a total of 132 medications in both English and Spanish. We've also added new medications to our collection, including Blinatumomab, Olanzapine, Inotuzumab, Brentuximab, Hemlibra, and Bortezomib."

As a valued go-to resource for pediatric hematology and oncology units, each fact sheet serves as a simple to understand tool that may be reproduced and distributed to patients and families to assist in facilitating a better understanding treatment of care. Summaries cover:

What the medication is commonly used for

What it will look like

How it is given

Common/less common/rare side effects

Special instructions

A place for the healthcare team notes

"We know it can be overwhelming whether one of our patients has a new diagnosis or a change of therapies," said APHON President Dyane Bunnell, DNP, APRN, AOCNS®, CPON®, NPD-BC. "This is why APHON is committed to developing resources like the Medication Fact Sheets and the 24 APHON Handbooks that cover specific hematologic and oncologic diseases. These tools have been developed in collaboration with APHON's Patient and Family Education Committee and through generous donations made to APHON's Star Fund."

To learn more about the Medication Fact Sheets visit: Medication Fact Sheets – Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses. The full PDF library is 279 pages of information. This resource is available for purchase at $100 USD or is complimentary to APHON members. Visit aphon.org for more details.

About Us:

The Association for Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses is a US 501(c)3 public charity whose mission is to support and advance nurses in optimizing outcomes for children, adolescents, young adults, and their families throughout the continuum of care for their blood disorders and cancers. APHON believes in the power of scientific research and evidence-based practice. APHON creates a variety of education resources and learning opportunities including the highly regarded APHON Chemotherapy/Biotherapy Provider Program, the Essentials of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nursing: A Core Curriculum, the Journal of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nursing (JOPHON) and courses in its ACE Center. APHON also convenes a network of pediatric hematology/oncology nurses members and supporters who strive to achieve the highest standards of care for patients in their care.

