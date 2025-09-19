APIA Scholars and Bank of Guam Announce 2025-2026 Scholarship Cohort Supporting Local Students

APIA Scholars is proud to announce the 2025–2026 APIA Scholars–Bank of Guam Cohort, celebrating the continued partnership between APIA Scholars and Bank of Guam in supporting promising students from Guam and the Micronesia region in their pursuit of higher education. We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable Scholars in our very first cohort.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APIA Scholars is proud to announce the 2025–2026 APIA Scholars–Bank of Guam Cohort, celebrating the continued partnership between APIA Scholars and Bank of Guam in supporting promising students from Guam and the Micronesia region in their pursuit of higher education. We are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable Scholars in our very first cohort.

2025-2026 APIA Scholars-Bank of Guam Cohort

Charles Joseph Baybay

Ivan Filethin

Marsandrea Russel

Evangeline Taitingfong

An additional Scholar who prefers to be unnamed

This year's cohort reflects Bank of Guam's commitment to nurturing local talent, expanding access to educational opportunity, and investing in the future of the communities it serves. The partnership provides financial support via Scholarships and access to APIA Scholars' robust College-to-Career Programs, helping Scholars achieve their academic goals and empowering them to enter careers and lead in their communities.

"The People's Bank started as a dream, and we remain committed to empowering young minds to believe and dream BIG. For more than a decade, Bank of Guam has invested in tomorrow's leaders through various scholarships that have opened doors for students from across our region. Through this partnership, we're proud to support the academic journeys of these inspiring young leaders, helping to build not only their future, but the communities and generations they will uplift." said Joaquin P. L.G. Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Guam

"Bank of Guam's deep-rooted belief in supporting local students and our shared future has made a lasting difference in the lives of so many young people," said Dr Noël S. Harmon, President of APIA Scholars. "Their investment is not only financial — it is a meaningful commitment to investing in the potential of this next generation."

About Bank of Guam

Bank of Guam was established 50 years ago, and as The People's Bank, is Guam's first locally owned and chartered bank. Built on the vision of founder Jesus S. Leon Guerrero to be the driving force for prosperity in the communities it serves, the Bank's work continues through its network of over 500 employees spanning 6,000 miles and 16 branches across Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Belau, and San Francisco, California.

About APIA Scholars

Based in Washington, D.C. and founded in 2003, APIA Scholars is the nation's leading non-profit organization devoted to the academic, personal, and professional success of our Scholars, with a focus on those who are most in need. Through Scholarships, Student Success Programs, Research and Applied Partnerships, APIA Scholars carry out their mission to educate, elevate, and empower our Scholars and the next generation of students. For more information about APIA Scholars, please visit us at www.apiascholars.org.

Media Contact

Wendy Wong, APIA Scholars, 1 (202) 986-6892 119, [email protected], apiascholars.org

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE APIA Scholars