APIA Scholars Announces 2025-2026 Scholarship Cohort and Record-Breaking Application Cycle

APIA Scholars is proud to announce we have finalized selections for our 2025–2026 Scholarships cohort, selected from a record-breaking number of applicants and through a newly redesigned application process.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APIA Scholars is proud to announce we have finalized selections for our 2025–2026 Scholarships cohort, selected from a record-breaking number of applicants and through a newly redesigned application process. This year's cycle marked significant improvements in accessibility, efficiency, and reach—and resulted in increased representation and support for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) and all eligible students.

This year, APIA Scholars received a record 12,302 completed applications, reflecting a 51% completion rate, a significant increase from the 29% seen in recent cycles. A total of $5 million in scholarships was awarded to 634 students, representing just 5% of the applicant pool. This unprecedented level of demand highlights the profound need for financial assistance, and the limited percentage of applicants who can be funded underscores the growing urgency to support organizations like APIA Scholars.

The 2025–2026 cohort reflects strides toward reaching underserved populations:

88% are first-generation college students (compared to 82% last year)

67% are the first in their families to attend college (compared to 52% last year)

This cycle also introduced a redesigned scholarship application, focused on streamlining access and reducing barriers for students. Key changes included:

A 40% reduction in application fields and a shift from open-text responses to structured picklists to improve consistency in data collection

Simplified student activity and essay sections, and removal of the recommendation letter option

Elimination of the FAFSA requirement and the general GPA minimum

A 40% shorter application window with better alignment to student schedules

"These changes are already making a measurable difference in student access and engagement," said Dr. Noël S Harmon, President and Executive Director of APIA Scholars. "We remain committed to refining this process to ensure more students from diverse and underserved backgrounds are able to pursue higher education without barriers."

APIA Scholars continues to build on these efforts through pilot initiatives like the Scholar Relief Funds and the Dr. Robert Underwood APIA Scholarship, which allow Scholars greater financial flexibility for essential needs such as housing and food. APIA Scholars also continues to invest in Student Success programs and career-building initiatives, fostering a strong sense of community and belonging for students on their college-to-career journeys.

About APIA Scholars

Based in Washington, D.C. and founded in 2003, APIA Scholars is the nation's leading non-profit organization devoted to the academic, personal, and professional success of our Scholars, with a focus on those who are most in need. Through Scholarships, Student Success Programs, Research and Applied Partnerships, APIA Scholars carries out its mission to educate, elevate, and empower our Scholars and the next generation of students. For more information about APIA Scholars, please visit us at www.apiascholars.org.

CONTACT

Wendy Wong

VP of Marketing and Communications

APIA Scholars (Asian Pacific Islander American Scholars)

[email protected]

Media Contact

Wendy Wong, APIA Scholars, 1 202986-6892 119, [email protected], APIA Scholars

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE APIA Scholars