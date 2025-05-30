APIA Scholars Congratulates the Class of 2025 and Extends Gratitude to Our Donors

APIA Scholars proudly celebrates the remarkable achievements of the Class of 2025. This year's cohort of Scholars represents a wide range of experiences, talents, and aspirations, and we are honored to support them as they complete this important milestone and take the next step in their educational and professional journeys.

WASHINGTON, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APIA Scholars proudly celebrates the remarkable achievements of the Class of 2025. This year's cohort of Scholars represents a wide range of experiences, talents, and aspirations, and we are honored to support them as they complete this important milestone and take the next step in their educational and professional journeys.

Each graduate's story reflects resilience, dedication, and a commitment to personal and community growth. From overcoming barriers to pursuing bold dreams, the Class of 2025 continues to inspire us with their leadership, creativity, and determination.

"As we celebrate the Class of 2025, we reflect on the incredible potential our Scholars carry into the world," said Noël Harmon, President and Executive Director of APIA Scholars. "They've worked hard, overcome obstacles, and shown unwavering commitment to their goals. We are so proud of their accomplishments and excited to see the impact they will make in the years ahead."

These achievements would not be possible without the unwavering support of our generous partners and donors. Their investment in education and belief in our Scholars helps create access to opportunity, meaningful experiences, and long-term success. We are deeply grateful for their commitment.

Special Donor Acknowledgements

Legacy Level: Macy's, McDonald's, United Health Foundation

Premier Level: The Coca Cola Foundation, Toyota Motors North America, Wells Fargo

Champion Level: Danaher Corporation, Nakupuna Foundation, Synchrony Foundation, Walmart Foundation, The Walt Disney Company

Full list of donors can be found on https://apiascholars.org/about/partners/

About APIA Scholars

Based in Washington, D.C. and founded in 2003, APIA Scholars is the nation's leading non-profit organization devoted to the academic, personal, and professional success of our Scholars, with a focus on those who are most in need. Through Scholarships, Student Success Programs, Research and Applied Partnerships, APIA Scholars carries out its mission to educate, elevate, and empower our Scholars and the next generation of students. For more information about APIA Scholars, please visit us at www.apiascholars.org.

