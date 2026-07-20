APIA Scholars Elevates Talent and Strengthens the Organization

APIA Scholars, the nation's leading non-profit organization devoted to the academic, personal, and professional success of our Scholars, today announced a series of promotions across the organization.
WASHINGTON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APIA Scholars, the nation's leading non-profit organization devoted to the academic, personal, and professional success of our Scholars, today announced a series of promotions across the organization. These appointments reflect APIA Scholars' continued investment in its people, organizational excellence, and long-term commitment to expanding educational access and student success.
"I am proud to recognize our exceptional team members who have consistently demonstrated leadership, innovation, and commitment to our mission," said Dr. Noël Harmon, President and Executive Director of APIA Scholars. "These promotions reflect the strength of our people and our commitment to investing in talent from within. Together, they will help advance our strategic priorities and strengthen our ability to educate, elevate, and empower Scholars."
The promotions include:
- Michelle Cohenour, Deputy Exec Director & COO
- Wendy Wong, Senior VP of Advancement
- Matt Rosales, VP of Scholar Success
- Courtney Arguello, Sr. Director of Scholar Enrichment
- James Lewis, Director of Data & Systems
- Maggie Chu, Sr. Manager Scholarships
- Maria Dolojan, Senior Grants Manager
- Faith-Carmen Le, Marketing & Analytics Sr. Associate
- Christian Ramos, Exec Operations, Sr. Associate
About APIA Scholars
Based in Washington, D.C. and founded in 2003, APIA Scholars is the nation's leading non-profit organization devoted to the academic, personal, and professional success of our Scholars, with a focus on those who are most in need. Through Scholarships, Student Success Programs, Research and Applied Partnerships, APIA Scholars carries out its mission to educate, elevate, and empower our Scholars and the next generation of students. For more information about APIA Scholars, please visit us at www.apiascholars.org.
Media Contact
Wendy Wong, APIA Scholars, 1 2029866892 119, [email protected], APIA Scholars
SOURCE APIA Scholars
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