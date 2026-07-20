APIA Scholars Elevates Talent and Strengthens the Organization

APIA Scholars, the nation's leading non-profit organization devoted to the academic, personal, and professional success of our Scholars, today announced a series of promotions across the organization.

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APIA Scholars, the nation's leading non-profit organization devoted to the academic, personal, and professional success of our Scholars, today announced a series of promotions across the organization. These appointments reflect APIA Scholars' continued investment in its people, organizational excellence, and long-term commitment to expanding educational access and student success.