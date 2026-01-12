APIA Scholars Releases FY2024-2025 Annual Report Highlighting Expanded Impact and College-to-Career Success

"This report reflects what is possible when financial support is paired with intentional student success programming and community. Our Scholars are not only accessing higher education—they are persisting, graduating, and preparing to lead in the workforce and in their communities." Post this

$3.5 million awarded to 487 Scholars in FY2024–2025, with 82% first-generation college students and 62% living at or below the poverty line, reflecting a deepened focus on students with the greatest financial need

A thorough review of our data and methodology led to restated lifetime impact stats to reflect more accurate reporting. It also showed a substantially greater cumulative impact than earlier reports with 12,000 students served nationwide since APIA Scholars' founding and over $261 million in scholarships awarded

Exceptional persistence outcomes with APIA Scholars achieving 96% one-year persistence and 88% four-year persistence, outperforming national averages by 10–20 percentage points

Expanded college-to-career investments, including the launch of the Career Development Fund, CareerFest 2.0, and enhanced financial literacy and career readiness programming designed to remove barriers to internships and early-career opportunities.

"As the needs facing today's students grow more complex, our work has never been more critical," said Dr. Noël S. Harmon, President and Executive Director of APIA Scholars. "This report reflects what is possible when financial support is paired with intentional student success programming and community. Our Scholars are not only accessing higher education—they are persisting, graduating, and preparing to lead in the workforce and in their communities."

The full FY2024–2025 Annual Report is available on apiascholars.org.

About APIA Scholars

Based in Washington, D.C. and founded in 2003, APIA Scholars is the nation's leading non-profit organization devoted to the academic, personal, and professional success of our Scholars, with a focus on those who are most in need. Through Scholarships, Student Success Programs, Research and Applied Partnerships, APIA Scholars carries out its mission to educate, elevate, and empower our Scholars and the next generation of students. For more information about APIA Scholars, please visit us at www.apiascholars.org.

