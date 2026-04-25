APIA Scholars Renews Dr. Noël S. Harmon as President and Executive Director

APIA Scholars is pleased to renew Dr. Noël S. Harmon as President and Executive Director, a role she has held since 2018. Under her leadership, the organization has sharpened its focus on students in need, expanded college-to-career initiatives, and advanced education for students of all backgrounds regardless of race or income.

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APIA Scholars is pleased to renew Dr. Noël S. Harmon as President and Executive Director, a role she has held since 2018. Under her leadership, the organization has sharpened its focus on students in need, expanded college-to-career initiatives, and advanced education for students of all backgrounds regardless of race or income.

The Board and APIA Scholars' funders are pleased to see Dr. Harmon continue her role as the organization enters its next chapter with unprecedented momentum.

APIA Scholars Founder, former Board chair, retired AANAPISI president, and long time Congressman Dr. Robert Underwood said "Dr. Harmon is more than just an extraordinary leader who plans for a visionary future. She is a leader who meets difficult challenges and conditions with remarkable courage and wisdom. APIA Scholars is fortunate to have her at the helm at this pivotal moment for our nation and students."

"We are proud to support Dr. Noël Harmon's continued leadership of APIA Scholars. Wells Fargo has been with APIA Scholars since its founding and we are proud of our 22 years of partnership. We have great confidence in her leadership and look forward to continuing our partnership to support the next generation of Scholars." said Georgette "Gigi" Dixon, Executive Vice President and Head of External Engagement in Public Affairs, Wells Fargo.

Willie Cho, President of Asian McDonalds Owners and Operators Association and Board member of APIA Scholars, said, "We couldn't ask for a better leader than Noël. She brings a clear vision, deep commitment and strategic leadership for the organization."

Angelique Albert, CEO of Native Forward Scholar's Fund added "Dr. Harmon is a trusted partner and an inspiring leader in the scholarship community. Through our shared work, I've seen her deep commitment to expanding opportunity for all students no matter their background. As fellow leaders in this space, we are united by a mission to support students, and she is a powerful ally in moving that mission forward."

With the renewal of Dr. Harmon's leadership, APIA Scholars remains steadfast in its mission to educate, elevate, and empower the next generation of leaders.

About APIA Scholars

Based in Washington, D.C. and founded in 2003, APIA Scholars is the nation's leading non-profit organization devoted to the academic, personal, and professional success of our Scholars, with a focus on those who are most in need. Through Scholarships, Student Success Programs, Research and Applied Partnerships, APIA Scholars carries out its mission to educate, elevate, and empower our Scholars and the next generation of students. For more information about APIA Scholars, please visit us at www.apiascholars.org.

Media Contact

Wendy Wong, APIA Scholars, 1 (202) 986-6892 119, [email protected], APIA Scholars

SOURCE APIA Scholars