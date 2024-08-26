APIA Scholars Unveils New Website with Updated Look and Enhanced User Experience

"Our new website is a testament to our ongoing mission to provide better support and resources for our scholars," said Dr. Noël S. Harmon, President and Executive Director. Post this

Updated Design: The new website showcases a contemporary, visually appealing design that reflects the dynamic spirit of our community and makes navigating our information and resources more engaging.

Improved Usability: With a more intuitive layout, the website allows users to easily find information about scholarships, research initiatives, student success programs, events, our impact, and ways to get involved.

Mobile Optimization: Fully responsive across all devices, the website ensures that students, donors, partners, and community members can access our site and resources anytime, anywhere.

A Message from APIA Scholars

"Our new website is a testament to our ongoing mission to provide better support and resources for our scholars," said Dr. Noël S. Harmon, President and Executive Director. "We are excited to offer a platform that not only looks great but also makes it easier for students and supporters access the tools they need to succeed and to learn more about us."

Explore the New Website

We invite everyone to visit our new website at www.apiascholars.org to explore our updated look and try the enhanced user experience.

About APIA Scholars

Based in Washington, D.C. and founded in 2003, APIA Scholars (Asian Pacific Islander American Scholars) is the nation's leading non-profit organization devoted to the academic, personal, and professional success of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students. We celebrate our community of students whose unique stories, rich cultures, and diverse perspectives equip them to be the leaders of tomorrow. Through scholarships, higher education research and policy, and institutional partnerships, APIA Scholars carries out its mission to educate, elevate, and empower a diverse community of 25 million strong and growing.

For more information about APIA Scholars, please visit us at www.apiascholars.org.

