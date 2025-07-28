APIA Scholars Welcomes Amol Dhargalkar to its Board of Directors

APIA Scholars is pleased to announce the addition of Amol Dhargalkar to its Board of Directors.

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APIA Scholars is pleased to announce the addition of Amol Dhargalkar to its Board of Directors. Amol Dhargalkar is a Managing Partner and Board Chair at Chatham Financial, a global financial services company that works with large investors and firms on developing and executing capital markets strategies. Amol has advised some of the world's largest companies and real asset investors over his 25 years in the industry, with a particular focus on derivatives and debt capital markets strategies.

Amol graduated from The Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering and economics. He also received his M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania where he was a Palmer Scholar.

"We are honored to welcome Amol to the Board," said Dr. Noël Harmon, President and Executive Director of APIA Scholars "His expertise in strategic leadership and finance will be invaluable as we continue to build an organization that moves our mission forward."

About APIA Scholars

Based in Washington, D.C. and founded in 2003, APIA Scholars is the nation's leading non-profit organization devoted to the academic, personal, and professional success of our Scholars, with a focus on those who are most in need. Through Scholarships, Student Success Programs, Research and Applied Partnerships, APIA Scholars carries out its mission to educate, elevate, and empower our Scholars and the next generation of students. For more information about APIA Scholars, please visit us at www.apiascholars.org.

Media Contact

Wendy Wong, APIA Scholars, 1 202986-6892 119, [email protected], APIA Scholars

SOURCE APIA Scholars