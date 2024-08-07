Apiable joins the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and deepens its relationship with AWS to simplify API onboarding and monetization

Apiable's API Portal Platform not only simplifies API discoverability and onboarding but also offers usage-based monetization and API Product Analytics through its usage-events add-on product. Post this

Apiable specializes in creating powerful, business-friendly API portals that enable API providers to easily create, secure, market, and monetize API products. With the support of the Amazon ISV Accelerate Program, Apiable aims to accelerate its growth and expand its market presence, leveraging the extensive network and industry expertise of AWS.

An API portal is a crucial element of API management. It allows organizations to present their APIs as products and facilitates digital business interactions between partners, customers, and developers. Apiable's robust integration with Amazon API Gateway empowers AWS customers to launch an API portal in less than an hour.

Apiable enables AWS customers to create new API products based on existing APIs in the Amazon API Gateway. It secures access to these API products with industry standards like OAuth 2.0, ensuring organizational safety from attacks. By marketing these API products, business managers and developers can easily understand and consume them, driving digital innovation. Additionally, Apiable offers monetization through pre-built integration with payment providers like Stripe, accelerating revenue generation.

"We are excited to join the Amazon ISV Accelerate Program, which aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify API onboarding for businesses worldwide," said Allan Knabe, CEO and Co-founder of Apiable. "Our participation in the program will enhance our technical capabilities and enable us to reach a broader audience and deliver even more value to our customers."

As part of the program, Apiable will benefit from:

Joint Selling Opportunities: Collaborating with AWS sales teams to reach new customers and drive sales growth.

Technical Enablement: Advanced technical training and support to enhance the capabilities of Apiable's offerings.

Go-to-Market Support: Comprehensive resources and strategies to effectively bring solutions to market and increase customer adoption.

Apiable's API Portal Platform not only simplifies API discoverability and onboarding but also offers usage-based monetization and API Product Analytics through its usage-events add-on product. This allows customers to monetize APIs with usage-based billing and understand their API products with Unified API Analytics, which provides valuable and actionable insights into API product adoption across their API portfolio.

Joining the ISV program marks a new chapter for Apiable, as the company continues to innovate and deliver high-quality API integration solutions. With support from AWS, Apiable can help businesses streamline their operations and achieve digital transformation goals.

For more information about Apiable and its solutions, visit www.apiable.io.

About Apiable:

Apiable is a leading API Portal Platform provider that simplifies creating, securing, marketing, and monetizing API products. Our mission is to empower businesses with seamless and efficient API Products, enabling them to focus on innovation and growth. Founded by industry experts, Apiable is committed to delivering high-quality solutions that drive digital transformation, revenue growth, and operational excellence.

Media Contact

Allan Knabe, Apiable Oy, 358 50 564 75 03, [email protected], https://www.apiable.io/

