APIDNA and apinity Join Forces to Launch the First API Marketplace, Featuring End-to-End Automated Integrations Powered by APIDNA's Vertical Autonomous AI Agents

"We're excited to join forces with APIDNA to combine the strengths of our API Marketplace with their cutting-edge AI technology," said David Vázquez Cortizo, Managing Director of apinity. "This collaboration is a game changer for businesses across sectors, especially those navigating complex regulations like the FiDA or EU Data Act, such as financial institutions and the automotive industry. It also benefits other sectors looking to modernize and accelerate their service offerings. Together, we'll unlock new opportunities for innovation and revenue growth."

APIDNA's platform already automates API integrations for over 300,000 API collections and 250 million APIs on the Postman API network, as well as those compliant with the OpenAPI initiative.

"Our multi-autonomous AI agents are designed to handle API integrations across industries, helping organizations quickly overcome integration challenges," said Tim Dutta, Founder of APIDNA. "From finance and healthcare to e-commerce and beyond, our agents simplify API complexities and enhance operational efficiency through seamless integrations. This allows businesses to stay focused on their core operations while accelerating their go-to-market strategies. We're excited to partner with David and his talented team at apinity, who pioneered the specialized insurance API marketplace concept. Together, we're creating the first fully integrated, end-to-end API and integration marketplace, combining the strengths of both our platforms into one seamless experience."

Gartner® predicts that by 2028, one-third of interactions with GenAI services will involve action models and autonomous AI agents for task completion. Leading companies like Salesforce, ServiceNow, Oracle, Workday, Microsoft, HubSpot, Zendesk, Twilio and Freshworks, have already joined the race in implementing autonomous AI agents to leverage automation, enhance user experience, and secure a competitive edge in their industries.

There's no AI without APIs—the future of AI relies on effective API integrations, as these connections enable data flow across applications and services," says Dutta. "As AI processes grow more complex, efficient, scalable, and automated API management becomes essential for seamless integration. That's where APIDNA is at the forefront of this shift, transforming API integrations with our multi-autonomous AI Agent platform, which automates the traditionally complex and costly processes of connecting diverse systems. Further, empowering businesses to accelerate innovation and speed to market, reduce integration costs, and fully unlock AI's potential."

About APIDNA:

APIDNA was founded to address the challenges of broken and inefficient API and software integration processes. A no-code platform powered by multi-autonomous AI agents, APIDNA automates complex tasks, builds real-time API connectors, and generates ready-to-use backend code in any programming language. This reduces integration costs by up to 95%, shortens time-to-market, and boosts developer productivity by 50%. APIDNA's vertical AI agents are built to adapt across industries, offering flexible, reliable integrations that take minutes instead of days, weeks, or months. Freeing developers to focus on critical tasks and innovation, instead of debugging and refactoring code, resulting to eliminating technical debt.

About apinity GmbH:

apinity GmbH is a Munich-based technology company that emerged from the insurance industry. apinity's API Business Operations platform is suitable for companies of all sizes, enabling them to derive maximum business value from their APIs while facilitating integration, collaboration, and revenue generation.

Media Contact

