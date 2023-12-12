Apidog Launches Apidog Europe, A Milestone for EU-Tailored API Tools

Apidog marked a significant milestone with the launch of Apidog Europe, a tailored solution designed exclusively for our European users. Focused on secure data storage and independent account management, Apidog Europe offers a seamless experience while minimizing the complexities of GDPR compliance.

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apidog marked a significant milestone with the launch of Apidog Europe, a tailored solution designed exclusively for our European users. Focused on secure data storage and independent account management, Apidog Europe offers a seamless experience while minimizing the complexities of GDPR compliance.

"We are excited to bring Apidog's powerful collaboration capabilities to our European customers with Apidog Europe's secure data infrastructure," said Yukio Ikeda, Apidog's Product Manager. " Users can experience the full benefits of our platform with the assurance that we prioritize data sovereignty and provide the accountability measures necessary to meet regional standards."

Secure Data Residency in Europe

Apidog Europe ensures the secure storage of user data within the AWS Ireland Region, complemented by backup data maintained in the AWS Germany Region. This guarantees the integrity and privacy of user information, aligning with the data residency requirements.

Independent Operations for European Accounts

Distinct from the standard Apidog, Apidog Europe operates independently with separate accounts. This ensures a clear boundary, prohibiting collaboration or data sharing across regions. European users can manage their accounts with confidence, experiencing the full functionality of Apidog without compromise.

Streamlined GDPR Compliance

Apidog Europe is committed to GDPR compliance, prioritizing simplicity for users. By design, the platform adheres to GDPR guidelines without imposing additional burdens on users. This commitment enables European users to navigate data privacy requirements effortlessly.

About Apidog:

Apidog, the all-in-one collaboration platform, seamlessly integrates popular API tools like Postman, Swagger, and JMeter. Designed for API documentation, debugging, mocking, and automated testing, it addresses data synchronization challenges among different systems. Front-end developers begin with auto-generated mock data, while back-end developers debug using API use cases. Automatic API documentation updates ensure timely maintenance. QA engineers conduct comprehensive multi-API integration testing, fostering efficient collaboration.

As the API team navigates the evolving landscape of collaboration, grappling with challenges like effective API management, data synchronization complexities, and seamless communication among team members, we are excited to present Apidog—a powerful new API tool. Engineered to address these issues, Apidog promises to revolutionize the way teams work together.

