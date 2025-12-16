Aplaix Launches AI Hiring Platform That Automates First-Round Interviews for Recruiters

Aplaix is the AI interview automation platform that reduces recruiter workload and accelerates time-to-hire

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aplaix today announced the launch of its AI-powered hiring platform designed to help hiring managers, internal HR teams, and recruiting firms dramatically reduce time-to-hire by automating the first-round interview process.

As applicant volume explodes due to AI-generated resumes and mass-apply tools, recruiters are facing unprecedented overload. Traditional Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) were built for a slower era and were never designed to handle today's scale or today's AI-savvy candidates.

Aplaix was purpose-built for this new hiring reality.

Beyond resume filtering and candidate ranking, Aplaix introduces a personalized, AI-driven video screening interview system that replaces the most time-consuming part of recruiting: scheduling, conducting, and documenting first-round interviews.

Hiring managers upload the job description and record a short, customized video introducing the role and the company. Aplaix then uses artificial intelligence to automatically interview every applicant — on demand — without calendar links, scheduling conflicts, or recruiter involvement.

The system:

Conducts structured video interviews at scale

Records and transcribes responses

Evaluates candidate answers using AI

Scores applicants against job criteria

Generates automated interview summaries

Highlights top candidates instantly

Creates side-by-side comparisons across applicants

Recruiters no longer waste hours emailing candidates, coordinating calendars, holding repetitive intro calls, or taking manual notes. Aplaix does it automatically and consistently for every applicant.

"Hiring teams spend enormous time just getting to real conversations with job applicants," said the Aplaix Cofounder and CEO Babak Bayegi. "We built Aplaix so hiring managers don't have to fight their inbox just to interview. Aplaix introduces the role, asks the questions, listens to the answers, and delivers clean, structured insights."

Unlike basic resume screening tools, Aplaix evaluates:

Communication skills

Role understanding

Relevant experience

Problem-solving ability

Cultural alignment indicators

Signals not visible on resumes

Aplaix works with existing ATS platforms and does not require teams to replace their current system. The platform integrates into existing workflows so recruiting teams can use advanced AI filtering and interviewing while keeping their preferred ATS.

Aplaix is designed for:

Recruiting teams overwhelmed with applicants

Hiring managers who want faster shortlists

Founders hiring quickly

HR teams reducing time-to-hire

Staffing agencies handling high applicant volume

Fast-growing companies hiring at scale

Organizations using Aplaix report:

Dramatically shorter hiring cycles

Higher quality candidate shortlists

Fewer missed high-potential applicants

Significant reduction in recruiter workload

Elimination of phone tag and manual screening interviews

Aplaix is now live at https://www.aplaix.com and onboarding teams across technology, healthcare, finance, retail, and professional services.

Media Contact

Octavio Herrera, Aplaix, 1 3109484428, [email protected], https://aplaix.com/

SOURCE Aplaix