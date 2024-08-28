APLAYZ Unveils Innovative AI Music Curation Technology for Global Market Expansion

AI music-tech startup APLAYZ is strengthening its foothold in the global market through its innovative AI-driven music curation services. Building on its success at CES 2024, APLAYZ is targeting global expansion and is committed to becoming a leader in AI music curation for space. The company is set to unveil new features at CES 2025, aiming to revolutionize the interaction between music and space.

SEOUL, Korea, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AI music-tech startup APLAYZ is strengthening its foothold in the global market through its innovative AI-driven music curation services. Building on its success at CES 2024, APLAYZ is targeting global expansion and is committed to becoming a leader in AI music curation for space. The company is set to unveil new features at CES 2025, aiming to revolutionize the interaction between music and space.

Key Achievements Supporting Global Expansion

Strategic Partnerships and Investment

APLAYZ has secured approximately 1.2 billion KRW($900K) in strategic investment from OBIGO, a leading smart car software platform company. This funding played a crucial role in showcasing APLAYZ's customized in-car music service at CES 2024. APLAYZ and OBIGO plan to strengthen their collaboration to integrate this service into global OEM vehicles. Such strategic partnerships are accelerating APLAYZ's entry into the global automotive market and significantly enhancing its competitiveness abroad.

Proof of Concept across industries

APLAYZ was selected as the final partner in the 2023 Hanwha VisionX-Seoul Creative Economy Innovation Center 'Startup Open Stage' program. Through this program, APLAYZ is conducting a pilot project that leverages CCTV data to recommend playlists based on real-time data such as gender, age, and congestion level. This demonstrates APLAYZ's technological advancements and its potential applications across various industries. These capabilities are crucial for building trust in APLAYZ's global expansion.

Strengthening Global Presence

At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, APLAYZ garnered significant attention by presenting its AI-based music curation service. APLAYZ's booth showcased its ability to recommend playlists in real-time, tailored to various environments. The AI engine collects and analyzes diverse real-time data, including location, visitor preferences, IoT, and connected car data, to deliver optimized music for each space. This innovative technology has been highly praised on the global stage and APLAYZ is currently collaborating with global leading companies.

APLAYZ is the world's only player that provides real-time optimal music curation for each space based on spatial data. By recommending music that matches the atmosphere and reflecting real-time spatial data, it ensures a continuously refreshed experience of optimal music. This innovative approach distinguishes APLAYZ from existing music services and is expected to make a significant impact in the global market.

Moving forward, APLAYZ will continue to advance its technology and build global partnerships, aiming to become a global leader in AI music curation while executing its plans for successful market expansion.

For Media Inquiries:

Name: [Gahyun Na]

Title: [Marketing Manager / PR Specialist]

Company: [APLAYZ]

Phone: [+82-10-9925-0970]

Email: [[email protected]]

Website: [www.aplayz.co.kr/en]

SOURCE APLAYZ