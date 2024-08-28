APLAYZ Unveils New Interaction Between Space and Music Under CEO Jungjin Bae's Vision

Jungjin Bae the CEO of APLAYZ, is turning his vision into reality. APLAYZ, a startup spun off from Hyundai Motor Company, aims to redefine how music interacts with physical spaces, creating a new market.

SEOUL, Korea, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jungjin Bae the CEO of APLAYZ, is turning his vision into reality. APLAYZ, a startup spun off from Hyundai Motor Company, aims to redefine how music interacts with physical spaces, creating a new market.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind his venture, Bae recalls a moment in a restaurant where a song played repeatedly, sparking the realization that music is more than mere background noise—it's an integral part of a space's atmosphere. "The same space can feel entirely different depending on the music," Bae explains. "Our mission at APLAYZ is to provide the optimal music for each environment."

APLAYZ's AI technology analyzes 200+ characteristics of sound and 70+ features of a venue to recommend music that best fits the space. Factors such as the demographics of visitors, the type of venue (whether it's a café or an office), and real-time data like weather and time of day are all taken into account, ensuring a finely tuned music curation experience.

APLAYZ's goal is not just to provide music but to enhance the value of spaces and offer new experiences to visitors. "By delivering music that matches a space's unique characteristics, we can strengthen its atmosphere. It's about adding value beyond just playing music," Bae emphasizes.

Currently, APLAYZ has various clients, including Hyundai's headquarters and several brands under E-Land, and is looking to expand into the automotive and building sectors. The company is also setting new standards in AI-powered music curation through collaborations across different industries, positioning itself as a leader in the space music curation market.

Bae views music services as more than just background sound. "Music service for space is still a blue ocean. The potential of music services that reflect the specific characteristics of spaces is not yet fully recognized, but as this need grows, so will the market of music for space ," he says, underscoring APLAYZ's vision and philosophy.

Bae's objective is clear: "We aim to be pioneers in space-music matching technology, shaping the music service industry and completing the value chain of the music industry." With confidence, he envisions APLAYZ growing as a company that elevates both the value of spaces and the music that fills them, paving the way for the future market.

For Media Inquiries:

Name: [Gahyun Na]

Title: [Marketing Manager / PR Specialist]

Company: [APLAYZ]

Phone: [+82-10-9925-0970]

Email: [[email protected]]

Website: [www.aplayz.co.kr/en]

SOURCE APLAYZ