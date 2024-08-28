APLAYZ Ushers in a New Era of AI-Powered Music Curation for space Through Partnerships with Korean Major Companies

APLAYZ, a startup recognized for its groundbreaking AI-driven space music curation services, is revolutionizing the industry through strategic collaborations with major Korean corporations such as Hyundai Motor and Hanwha Vision. APLAYZ's services go beyond simple music playback, offering solutions that optimize space and enhance user experiences through personalized music selections.

SEOUL, Korea, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- APLAYZ, a startup recognized for its groundbreaking AI-driven space music curation services, is revolutionizing the industry through strategic collaborations with major Korean corporations such as Hyundai Motor and Hanwha Vision. APLAYZ's services go beyond simple music playback, offering solutions that optimize space and enhance user experiences through personalized music selections.

Started from Hyundai Motor's in-house startup incubation program, the 'ZER01NE Company Builder,' APLAYZ was selected through a rigorous vetting process renowned for evaluating innovation, market potential, and technological excellence. Successfully navigating this competitive selection, APLAYZ gained Hyundai Motor's support to accelerate its growth.

Utilizing advanced AI technology, APLAYZ offers a service that automatically curates music tailored to the specific ambiance and purpose of various spaces. This service is enhancing the customer experience not only in Hyundai Motor showrooms but also in diverse commercial settings.

Recently, APLAYZ has partnered with Hanwha Vision to develop an advanced music curation technology that leverages CCTV data. This new system analyzes real-time factors such as congestion level, gender, and age to deliver highly targeted music, significantly boosting customer satisfaction and time of stay.

Additionally, APLAYZ provides its services to major Korean franchise brands such as Ashley and Kkanbu Chicken, automatically selecting music that matches each store's unique atmosphere and customer base, thereby enhancing the in-store experience.

Jungjin Bae, CEO of APLAYZ, stated, "We are collaborating with major Korean companies, including Hyundai Motor and Hanwha Vision, to deliver tailored music services that enhance the value of spaces. We plan to further develop our AI technology to expand our services across various industries."

In the short term, APLAYZ is focusing on small business owners to enhance customer engagement within retail spaces. Looking ahead, the company aims to offer music curation services tailored to diverse environments, exploring new possibilities in the music curation market.

For Media Inquiries:

Name: [Gahyun Na]

Title: [Marketing Manager / PR Specialist]

Company: [APLAYZ]

Phone: [+82-10-9925-0970]

Email: [[email protected]]

Website: [www.aplayz.co.kr/en]

SOURCE Aplayz