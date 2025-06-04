Apogee Travel commits $100,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of its Pass the Buck® campaign

Same hotels, same prices, one big difference: with Apogee Travel 10% of Apogee's revenue or 50% of the price of an Impact Night goes directly to support St. Jude, plus you still earn your hotel brand reward points. You're Going Anyway, Make it Count! Post this

"We are grateful to Apogee Travel for providing customers a simple way to do good while booking summer, work or holiday travel," said Lyles Eddins, senior vice president of Relational Advancement for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Because of generous commitments like this, St. Jude can continue accelerating treatment and research for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases while ensuring that no family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live."

"This pledge is just another example of how Apogee Travel is putting our customers — and people in general — first. Every child deserves the chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment, and with this commitment, we can help give children that chance," said Choate. The Apogee Travel Pass the Buck campaign gives back 10% from each booking or 50% of an Impact night directly to each traveler's selected charity while also accruing hotel brand rewards points.

About Apogee Travel

Unlike most travel platforms, Apogee allows guests to designate the earnings from their booking to a charity of their choice—at no added cost. With St. Jude among the featured charities, travelers can help fund world-class research, cutting-edge therapies, and compassionate care for children, all while enjoying the same great rates, loyalty points, and hotel options. With Apogee, your trip becomes more than a getaway—it becomes a lifeline. You're Going Anyway, Make it Count!

Apogee Travel is SBA certified as a Service-Disabled Veteran owned small business and A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Apogee Travel, visit www.apogeetravel.com

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered largely incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

Media Contact

Pearson Talbert, Apogee Travel, 1 (844) 827-6433, [email protected], www.apogeetravel.com

SOURCE Apogee Travel