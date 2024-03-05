Apollo Changes Enterprise Imaging Conversation at HIMSS24

Apollo invites attendees to Booth 2705 to see first-hand how Apollo's patient-centric, holistic approach considers the entirety of the patient's medical journey, not just isolated imaging procedures. Post this

Two key points in this patient-centric approach:

The Need for a Patient-Centric Approach: The traditional siloed nature of medical imaging across specialties often results in fragmented care. A patient-centric approach streamlines this process, accommodates viewing all images on a single pane of glass, and ensuring a consistently comprehensive patient profile for multidisciplinary care collaboration.

Maintain a Single Multidisciplinary Imaging Ecosystem: Apollo emphasizes the importance of a multidisciplinary approach via orders- and encounters-based workflows and modules to ensure access and collaboration, uniting clinicians from all specialty departments. This approach uses a single user-friendly image archive and optimizes workflows across different specialties to improve efficiency and reduce delays.

Apollo's new eBook, titled Delivering relevant medical images across the continuum of care, introduces a paradigm shift in enterprise imaging, explaining how a multidisciplinary, patient-centric approach ensures improved patient outcomes, thinking beyond the radiology workflow to reflect both the workflows of other specialties and medical encounters. The eBook is now available for download on the Apollo website.

An Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program Member, Apollo works with AWS to enable "a complete patient view" with its cloud offering deployed on AWS, arccCloud™. Clinicians can access and view medical imaging, clinical multimedia, and related metadata stored on secure, cost-effective, cloud storage locations hosted by Apollo on AWS and AWS HealthImaging. This provides scalable multi-disciplinary access to patient images for collaboration, care planning, tumor board, etc., and viewing across the continuum of care.

About Apollo

Apollo is a healthcare IT company providing enterprise clinical image management & workflow solutions to healthcare enterprises for 30 years. Apollo's multi-disciplinary medical imaging platform, arcc, integrates to the electronic health record (EHR), provides a holistic longitudinal view of all patient data, and focuses on clinical workflows, interoperability, and connectivity so that every department throughout the entire enterprise can securely acquire, manage, store, and access all clinical content. In addition, as an AWS Partner, Apollo is working with AWS to offer cost-effective and scalable multi-disciplinary cloud access to patient images.

