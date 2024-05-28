Apollo Enterprise Imaging and Global Emergency Response Announce Strategic Partnership

Apollo's state-of-the-art digital imaging solutions, combined with our tactical software systems, will create unparalleled opportunities to advance public health infrastructure and critical patient information access. Post this

The alliance between Apollo and GER leverages GER's extensive twenty-year experience in government contracting alongside Apollo's innovative digital asset management technologies. The partnership focuses on integrating Apollo's VNA system into the Federal healthcare space, offering a robust platform for managing and securing digital healthcare assets efficiently.

Apollo Founder and CEO, Mark Newburger, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Global Emergency Response. This partnership will allow us to offer new dimensions to healthcare technology by integrating our innovative medical imaging and digital asset management platform with GER's operational expertise. Together, we aim to transform healthcare response capabilities within the government sector."

Stan Kuzia, Founder and CEO of GER, also stated, "Joining forces with Apollo represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance healthcare readiness and effectiveness. Apollo's state-of-the-art digital imaging solutions, combined with our tactical software systems, will create unparalleled opportunities to advance public health infrastructure and critical patient information access."

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the advancement of healthcare technology and emergency preparedness. Both companies are committed to delivering exceptional solutions that drive efficiency, enhance security, and improve patient outcomes in the healthcare industry.

About Apollo

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp has been at the forefront of enterprise clinical image management & workflow solutions, with over 30 years of experience in the healthcare market. Specializing in comprehensive digital imaging management and archiving systems for the healthcare sector, Apollo provides a state-of-the-art, cloud-based, multidisciplinary medical imaging platform for collaboration. Apollo's approach aids health systems to establish a consistently comprehensive patient profile across all medical specialties to enable a multidisciplinary medical imaging ecosystem.

About Global Emergency Response, Inc.

Global Emergency Response, Inc. specializes in tactical and operational COTS software solutions aimed at improving medical readiness and response capabilities for hospitals and public health agencies. GER's core software systems HC Standard offer a suite of tactical mission-oriented systems to support the needs of the tactical first responders and enterprise healthcare systems in creating a Medical Common Operating Picture.

Media Contact

Lisa Haas, Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp, 1 7032601873, [email protected], www.apolloei.com

Stan J. Kuzia Jr., Global Emergency Response, Inc., 1 706-922-0452, [email protected], https://www.ger911.com/

SOURCE Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp