Apollo Introduces EMR Release of Information (ROI) Interface

Key features and benefits of the enhanced arccROI API integration include:

Efficiency: Streamlined workflow for requesting and accessing patient-specific imaging files directly from arcc.

Accuracy: Ensured integrity and accuracy of patient health information through secure data transmission protocols.

Interoperability: Seamless integration with existing Epic EHR infrastructure, minimizing disruptions to clinical workflows and reducing administrative burdens.

Apollo is exhibiting in Booth 2705 at the Health Information Management System Society's (HIMSS) annual conference March 12-14. Apollo invites attendees to Booth 2705 to see first-hand how Apollo's multidisciplinary medical imaging platform provides cost-effective, multidisciplinary access to patient images for collaboration, care planning, tumor boards, and viewing across the continuum of care.

Apollo's multidisciplinary medical imaging platform, arcc, brings a unique solution as the primary clinical system for both orders- and encounters-based imaging workflows for 45 specialty departments across the healthcare enterprise. Additionally, arcc seamlessly incorporates clinical imaging from various medical specialties beyond radiology and provides fully integrated modules that can be used by every department/specialty in the health system for securely acquiring, viewing, managing and archiving all clinical imaging data. Combined with the EHR, arcc completes the Comprehensive Health Record.

About Apollo

Apollo is a healthcare IT company providing enterprise clinical image management & workflow solutions to healthcare enterprises for 30 years. Apollo's multi-disciplinary medical imaging platform, arcc, integrates to the electronic health record (EHR), provides a holistic longitudinal view of all patient data, and focuses on clinical workflows, interoperability, and connectivity so that every department throughout the entire enterprise can securely acquire, manage, store, and access all clinical content. In addition, as an AWS Partner, Apollo is working with AWS to offer cost-effective and scalable multi-disciplinary cloud access to patient images.

