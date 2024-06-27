Apollo MDView Partnership Creates Enterprise-wide Multidisciplinary Medical Image Second Opinion Platform

By integrating arcc with MDView's robust second opinion platform, healthcare providers will gain enhanced capabilities to deliver accurate second opinions and treatment plans efficiently. This convenience accelerates decision-making processes and ensures timely treatment planning. Post this

By integrating arcc with MDView's robust second opinion platform, healthcare providers will gain enhanced capabilities to deliver accurate second opinions and treatment plans efficiently. This convenience accelerates decision-making processes and ensures timely treatment planning. The combined offering enables seamless integration with existing systems, optimizing efficiency and minimizing administrative burdens for healthcare professionals.

Mark Newburger, Apollo CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership stating, "This partnership underscores Apollo and MDView's shared commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation and collaboration. By combining our expertise, both organizations aim to set new standards in medical imaging solutions, ensuring improved patient care and clinical decision-making."

"We are excited to partner with Apollo to enhance our second opinion services," said Tracy Amato, CEO of MDView. "Apollo's arcc platform complements our commitment to delivering high-quality, timely second opinions, empowering patients and healthcare providers with advanced care collaboration and ensures improved patient outcomes."

About Apollo

Apollo is a healthcare IT company providing enterprise clinical image management & workflow solutions. Specializing in comprehensive digital imaging management and archiving systems for healthcare systems, Apollo provides a state-of-the-art, cloud-based, multidisciplinary medical imaging platform for care collaboration. By consolidating image viewing onto a unified interface, arcc streamlines clinical workflows, enhances efficiency, and fosters seamless collaboration throughout the healthcare ecosystem. Apollo's approach aids health systems to establish a consistently comprehensive patient profile across all medical specialties to enable a multidisciplinary medical imaging ecosystem. In addition, as an AWS Partner, Apollo is working with AWS to offer cost-effective and scalable multi-disciplinary cloud access to patient images. For more information, visit our website, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About MDView

MDView is a comprehensive medical technology platform. The customizable, white-label platform supports a variety of medical use cases including virtual care, peer-to-peer, and second opinions. Features of the platform include secure video consultations, a 510(k) diagnostic DICOM image viewer, diagnostic image and medical record sharing, and medical reporting tools. MDView also provides radiology second opinion services, connecting patients with expert radiologists for virtual second opinion reports and video consultations. For details or business inquiries, visit https://www.mdview.com.

