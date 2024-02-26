Apollo Optical Systems Announces Partnership with SilvaCo Optics

Apollo Optical Systems ("Apollo"), a leader in the design and manufacture of precision polymer optical components and systems announces its partnership with SilvaCo Optics ("SilvaCo"), a Northern California based Optics Solution provider. Post this

Peter Silva, CEO/Founder of SilvaCo notes "We are honored to have been chosen to represent Apollo Optical Systems and its diamond turning and precision injection molding in polymer optics. Despite hosting projects ranging from hundreds to millions of optical components, we feel this market is underrepresented. Apollo guides customers from prototype to high-volume production, leveraging its expertise and resources. We are excited to bring the unique capabilities of Apollo to our clients."

About Apollo Optical Systems:

Based in West Henrietta, NY, Apollo Optical Systems was founded in 2002 by Dr. G. Michael Morris, a renowned industry expert in diffractive and micro-optics technology in both research and commercial applications. Apollo builds on Dr. Morris' expertise, partnering with customers throughout the product development cycle - from design to prototyping to final manufacturing and assembly of optical components and systems. More information is available at www.apollooptical.com.

About SilvaCo Optics:

Based in San Jose, CA, SilvaCo Optics was founded by Peter Silva nearly 40 years ago as a manufacturer's representation firm. Since then, SilvaCo has had the privilege to represent companies on three continents and dozens of countries. SilvaCo prides itself on their ability to listen to customers' needs and strive to find principals that fit the needs of their customers, aiming to provide superior representation services, outperforming even in-house personnel, with a focus on customer satisfaction. More information is available at http://www.silvacooptics.com/

