Apollo Optical Systems Hosts Free Polymer Optics Workshop in Seattle Area

Apollo Optical Systems, backed by Seattle-based Pike Street Capital, is hosting a free Polymer Optics Lunch & Learn in Kirkland on Nov. 13. The workshop, held in partnership with Synopsys Zemax, will explore innovations in polymer optics and offer attendees one-on-one consultations with Apollo's experts. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apollo Optical Systems, a leader in precision polymer optics manufacturing based in Rochester, NY — the optics capital of the United States and part of the Seattle-based Pike Street Capital portfolio, will host a free "Polymer Optics Lunch & Learn" workshop on Thursday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the Heathman Hotel in Kirkland, WA.

In partnership with Synopsys Zemax, the event will offer product developers, engineers, and optical designers a unique opportunity to learn directly from Apollo experts about how advanced polymer optics are transforming imaging, illumination, and photonics systems. The workshop will also include demonstrations showing how Zemax software applications tie optical design and manufacturability together.

The session marks Apollo's second stop on its 2025 road tour, following a successful event in the Detroit area earlier this year that gathered engineers and innovators from across the Midwest to explore new polymer optics applications.

Attendees will gain insights into:

The latest advancements in polymer optical design and manufacturing

When and how to choose polymer optics over glass

Case studies showcasing performance and cost advantages

Live Q&A with Apollo's optical engineers

After the session, attendees can schedule one-on-one meetings with Apollo experts for personalized discussions about their specific projects or design challenges. Participants are encouraged to bring their working drawings for tailored technical feedback.

The workshop is free of charge, and lunch and refreshments will be provided. Advance registration is required, and seating is limited.

Register here: crm.apollooptical.com/free-polymer-optics-workshop-seattle

About Apollo Optical Systems

Apollo Optical Systems specializes in custom optical components, assemblies, and engineering services that enable breakthrough innovations in medical, defense, automotive, and commercial applications. With deep expertise in polymer optics, Apollo provides end-to-end solutions from design to production.

Apollo is part of Pike Street Capital, a Seattle-based private equity firm that invests in industrial technology and advanced manufacturing companies. The partnership supports Apollo's growth strategy and strengthens its connection to the Pacific Northwest innovation community.

About Synopsys Zemax

Synopsys Zemax is an industry-leading optical design and analysis software suite that empowers engineers to design, simulate, and optimize optical systems—from concept to manufacturable product. Its tools for ray tracing, optimization, tolerancing, and physical optics are used worldwide across industries including aerospace, medical devices, and consumer electronics.

Event Details

Date: November 13, 2025

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: Heathman Hotel, Kirkland, WA

Cost: Free (registration required)

Includes: Lunch & refreshments, plus optional 1:1 discussions with Apollo's technical team

Registration: crm.apollooptical.com/free-polymer-optics-workshop-seattle

Media Contact

Luana Lapatra, Apollo Optical Systems, 1 5858803259, [email protected], Apollo Optical Systems

SOURCE Apollo Optical Systems