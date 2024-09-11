Apollo Optical Systems Launches Polymer Catalog for Ansys Zemax OpticStudio Optical Design Software

Apollo Optical Systems has released a comprehensive polymer catalog for use in Ansys Zemax OpticStudio. The catalog provides up-to-date data on a range of optical polymers, for accurate modeling and simulation of polymer optics in early to late-stage design development.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apollo Optical Systems ("Apollo"), a leader in the design and manufacture of precision polymer optical components and systems, announces the release of the first comprehensive polymer catalog for use in Ansys Zemax OpticStudio® optical system design and analysis software, and other optical design platforms. The catalog represents a significant advancement for users of OpticStudio, considered to be the industry standard for optical designers worldwide. Users can access the most up-to-date data on a range of optical polymers for accurate modeling and simulation in early to late-stage design development.