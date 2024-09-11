Apollo Optical Systems Launches Polymer Catalog for Ansys Zemax OpticStudio Optical Design Software

Apollo Optical Systems has released a comprehensive polymer catalog for use in Ansys Zemax OpticStudio. The catalog provides up-to-date data on a range of optical polymers, for accurate modeling and simulation of polymer optics in early to late-stage design development.
ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apollo Optical Systems ("Apollo"), a leader in the design and manufacture of precision polymer optical components and systems, announces the release of the first comprehensive polymer catalog for use in Ansys Zemax OpticStudio® optical system design and analysis software, and other optical design platforms. The catalog represents a significant advancement for users of OpticStudio, considered to be the industry standard for optical designers worldwide. Users can access the most up-to-date data on a range of optical polymers for accurate modeling and simulation in early to late-stage design development.
OpticStudio materials catalogs serve as valuable tools for optical designers. The databases provide detailed information, including precise refractive index data, dispersion characteristics, and additional optical properties of glass and other commonly used optical materials, helping to ensure designs meet required performance specifications. With the Apollo Polymer Catalog, users of OpticStudio can access this detailed data for polymers, a growing demand in consumer electronics, automotive, medical devices, and other industries.
"Polymers play a crucial role in modern optical design due to their versatility and cost-effectiveness," said Don Ehinger, CEO of Apollo Optical Systems "Our new Polymer Catalog empowers designers with the data they need to create innovative solutions using various polymer materials. It will also streamline the design process and enhance the quality of optical systems across different industries."
The Apollo Polymer Catalog will be included as standard in the next release of OpticStudio, but users can download it free of charge and add it to their current software to quickly search and select the most suitable polymer materials for their projects. Download the Apollo Polymer Catalog at: https://www.apollooptical.com/polymer-catalog-zemax.
Chris Meetze, Apollo Optical Systems, 1 585-272-6170, [email protected] , www.apollooptical.com
Cathy McBeth, Pike Street Capital, 1 206-949-9312, [email protected] , www.pikestreetcapital.com
