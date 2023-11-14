Apollo Previews New Version of its Multi-Disciplinary Medical Imaging Platform at RSNA 2023 Annual Meeting

arcc provides multidisciplinary access via a single system enabling viewing of all imaging on a single pane of glass, a single architecture for storage, and a single set of connections to the EHR that ensures complete data integration throughout a health system. Post this

an updated UI that optimizes screen real estate for clinical image display by almost 20%.

revamped UI/UX aimed at providing a more intuitive and optimized user workflow. This redesign minimizes clicks, enhances collaboration, and improves overall efficiency.

additional filter/sort capabilities to speed user access to relevant clinical imaging

improved metadata management

expand Digital Pathology WSI viewable formats and increase speed to image display

interface to AWS HealthImaging, HIPAA-eligible service for storing, analyzing, and sharing medical images at petabyte scale

FlexView integration and performance improvements, increasing the speed to image display

"We are excited to offer this preview of our upcoming release that has truly been driven by the needs of our clinical users," said Mark Newburger, Apollo CEO. "In addition, following the launch of AWS HealthImaging, this upgrade also provides a major value add with the ability to deploy arcc on AWS to securely and cost-effectively store medical imaging using AWS HealthImaging."

Apollo is exhibiting in North Hall Booth 6810 at the RSNA 2023 Annual Meeting, Nov. 26-29, 2023, in Chicago. Our Enterprise Imaging experts will demonstrate these new capabilities and discuss how the flexible, scalable, pay-as-you-go AWS storage provides cost-effective, multi-disciplinary access to patient images for collaboration, care planning, tumor boards, and viewing across the continuum of care.

Apollo will also be on hand at the AWS Booth 4724 in the South Hall, to demonstrate arccCloud hosted on AWS, emphasizing the speed of access to view clinical images and studies on AWS cloud-hosted storage and AWS HealthImaging.

Apollo's multi-disciplinary medical imaging platform deployed on AWS, arccCloud™ enables multi-disciplinary access to all necessary imaging from anywhere at any time. Deployed using AWS HealthImaging, arccCloud speeds access to medical imaging in addition to providing ROI for storage and IT cost reductions.

arcc is comprised of several modules. arccClinical, the clinical application and universal viewer supports viewing images from various modalities side by side on a single pane of glass. It interfaces with the EMR, providing the ability to view DICOM studies and non-DICOM clinical images directly from the EMR. arccClinical provides both orders- and encounters-based workflows for 45 specialty departments across the healthcare enterprise. This enables multi-disciplinary access to all clinical content through one platform. arccCore is an enterprise clinical content repository and IT management platform that incorporates VNA functionality, enterprise imaging management tools, advanced security and reporting, storage management, and more. It provides the ability to interface with modality devices across the enterprise and ensure the accurate assignment of relevant metadata.

About Apollo

Apollo is a healthcare IT company providing enterprise clinical image management & workflow solutions to healthcare enterprises for 30 years. Apollo's multi-disciplinary medical imaging platform, arcc, integrates to the electronic health record (EHR), provides a holistic longitudinal view of all patient data, and focuses on clinical workflows, interoperability, and connectivity so that every department throughout the entire enterprise can securely acquire, manage, store, and access all clinical content. In addition, as an AWS Partner, Apollo is working with AWS to offer cost-effective and scalable multi-disciplinary cloud access to patient images.

