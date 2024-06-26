Apollo Releases Enhanced Multidisciplinary Medical Image Management Capabilities of arcc® at SIIM24

arcc serves as a cornerstone for health systems, managing clinical workflows that can't be handled by a viewer alone and facilitating the organization and accessibility of medical imaging data and digital asset management across departments. Post this

This new version of arcc brings a host of valuable enhancements tailored to meet the evolving needs of clinical users:

Innovative Single Pane of Glass Technology: Converges viewing of all clinical imaging on a single pane of glass

Optimized User Interface: The updated UI maximizes screen real estate for clinical image display, offering nearly 20% more viewing space.

Revamped UI/UX: A redesigned interface ensures a more intuitive and streamlined user experience, minimizing clicks, fostering collaboration, and boosting overall efficiency.

Enhanced Filtering and Sorting: Additional filter and sort capabilities accelerate user access to relevant clinical imaging data.

Improved Metadata Management: Enhanced metadata management capabilities streamline data organization and retrieval processes.

Expanded Digital Pathology Support: The new version broadens support for Digital Pathology Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) formats, delivering faster image display speeds and greater compatibility.

State of the Art Enterprise Viewer: Upgraded DICOM enterprise viewer to accelerate image display speeds

"We are excited to provide a live demo of our multidisciplinary medical imaging platform's new release, which has been meticulously crafted to address the specific needs of our clinical users," remarked Tom Coppa, Apollo Chief Product Officer. "Moreover, the expansion of the types of whole slide image formats the system now displays, adds even more capability toward supporting more complete digital workflows in Pathology."

An Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program Member, Apollo works with AWS to enable "a complete patient view" with its cloud offering deployed on AWS, arccCloud™. Clinicians can access and view medical imaging, clinical multimedia, and related metadata stored on secure, cost-effective, cloud storage locations hosted by Apollo on AWS and AWS HealthImaging. This provides scalable multi-disciplinary access to patient images for collaboration, care planning, tumor board, etc., and viewing across the continuum of care.

About Apollo

Apollo is a healthcare IT company providing enterprise clinical image management & workflow solutions to healthcare enterprises for 30 years. Apollo's multi-disciplinary medical imaging platform, arcc, integrates to the electronic health record (EHR), provides a holistic longitudinal view of all patient data, and focuses on clinical workflows, interoperability, and connectivity so that every department throughout the entire enterprise can securely acquire, manage, store, and access all clinical content. In addition, as an AWS Partner, Apollo is working with AWS to offer cost-effective and scalable multi-disciplinary cloud access to patient images.

