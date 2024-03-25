Apollo Showcases Digital Pathology Enhancements at USCAP 2024

With arcc, Pathologists gain access to a comprehensive suite of imaging tools supporting not just WSI, but all sub-specialties and imaging workflows within Pathology, including Gross Imaging, Electron Microscopy, Forensic Pathology, and Cytopathology. Post this

With arcc, Pathologists gain access to a comprehensive suite of imaging tools supporting not just WSI, but all sub-specialties and imaging workflows within Pathology, including Gross Imaging, Electron Microscopy, Forensic Pathology, and Cytopathology. This holistic approach to image capture and viewing workflows fosters improved patient care, converges viewing all Pathology images on a single pane of glass, and facilitates multidisciplinary collaboration for more informed decision-making.

Additionally, all the advantages of having a digitized WSI workflow are repeated within Pathology no matter the image type or what sub-specialty creates it. Within Pathology departments, arcc streamlines image capture, viewing, and archiving processes, ultimately empowering clinicians to access complete patient histories and collaborate seamlessly across specialties. Enhanced collaboration through tumor boards and care conferences facilitates more effective patient care, improving patient outcomes.

This new version offers valuable user-centric workflow improvements:

Expanded viewing support for native and proprietary whole slide imaging (WSI) formats such as Z-stacking display, Philips iSyntax, .MRXS, .BIF, .CZI, .OME-TIFF, and more

A new UI that optimizes screen real estate for clinical image display by almost 20% and increased speed to image display

Revamped UI/UX provides a more intuitive and optimized user workflow. This redesign minimizes clicks, enhances collaboration, and improves overall efficiency

Additional filter/sort capabilities to speed user access to relevant clinical imaging

