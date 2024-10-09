Apollo to Showcase Digital Pathology Enhancements for Connecting Pathology to the Healthcare Enterprise at DPA Pathology Visions 2024

With arcc, Pathologists gain access to a comprehensive suite of imaging tools supporting not just whole slide imaging (WSI), but all sub-specialties and imaging workflows within Pathology Post this

Additionally, all the advantages of having a digitized WSI workflow are repeated within Pathology no matter the image type or what sub-specialty creates it. Within Pathology departments, arcc streamlines image capture, viewing, and archiving processes, ultimately empowering clinicians to access complete patient histories and collaborate seamlessly across specialties. Enhanced collaboration through tumor boards and care conferences facilitates more effective patient care, improving patient outcomes.

This latest version offers valuable user-centric workflow improvements:

Expanded support for mulitple, native and proprietary WSI formats in a single viewer

A new UI that optimizes screen real estate for clinical image display by almost 20% and increased speed to image display

Revamped UI/UX provides a more intuitive and optimized user workflow. This redesign minimizes clicks, enhances collaboration, and improves overall efficiency

Additional filter/sort capabilities to speed user access to relevant clinical imaging

Apollo invites attendees to Booth 517 in the Pathology Visions exhibit hall for an in-person demonstration to view the expanded Digital Pathology capabilities and how they will transform the Pathology department's efficiency and multidisciplinary collaboration.

An Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program member, Apollo enables "a complete patient view" with its cloud offering arccCloud™ on AWS. Clinicians can access and view medical imaging, clinical multimedia, and related metadata stored on secure, cost-effective, cloud storage locations hosted by Apollo on AWS and also available through AWS Marketplace. This provides scalable multidisciplinary access to patient images for collaboration, care planning, tumor board, etc., and viewing across the continuum of care.

About Apollo

Apollo is a healthcare IT company providing healthcare enterprises with innovative solutions to enable a multidisciplinary medical imaging ecosystem. Apollo's state-of-the-art, multidisciplinary medical imaging platform, arcc, provides one view of all patient images through one platform, with a single architecture for storage, and a single set of connections to the electronic health record (EHR). Specializing in enterprise image management, collaboration, archiving & workflow solutions, arcc provides clinical workflows for 45 specialty departments, enabling departments to securely acquire, manage, and access all clinical content in one platform through one view of all patient images.

To learn more about Apollo and explore this new release:

• Meet Apollo in booth #517 during Pathology Visions 2024

• Download Apollo's eBook

• Learn more about Apollo on AWS Partner Network

• Visit our website

• Find Apollo on LinkedIn

Media Contact

Lisa Haas, Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp, 1 7032601873, [email protected], www.apolloei.com

SOURCE Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp