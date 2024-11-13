Apollo To Showcase Unified Image Storage for Seamless Data Access at RSNA 2024

Expand clinical imaging across your healthcare enterprise for care collaboration with Apollo's multidisciplinary medical imaging platform, arcc®
TYSONS, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's healthcare environment, disparate clinical systems create care gaps, lead to IT staffing challenges and are expensive to maintain. Health systems are increasingly seeking ways to consolidate imaging data to meet demands for population health, research and AI utilization. Apollo, a digital asset management company focusing on medical imaging, provides a solution to ensure complete clinical data integration across a health system and lower IT costs. Its multidisciplinary medical imaging platform, arcc, extends access to clinical imaging throughout the healthcare enterprise, enabling scalable multidisciplinary access to all patient images for collaboration, care planning, tumor board, and viewing across the continuum of care.
arcc serves as a cornerstone for health systems, managing clinical workflows that can't be handled by a viewer alone. arcc facilitates the organization and accessibility of medical imaging data and digital asset management across departments. By consolidating image viewing onto a unified interface, arcc streamlines clinical workflows, enhances efficiency, and fosters seamless collaboration throughout the healthcare ecosystem.
Furthering efforts to provide enterprise-wide clinical workflows and expand clinical imaging across your healthcare enterprise, Apollo is partnering with Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas for the cloud-based integration of the Exa Platform and arcc using AWS HealthImaging (AHI). The combination of Exa Enterprise on AWS's secure cloud and arcc's clinical workflows enhances radiology practices, imaging centers, and hospitals to improve patient outcomes and boost efficiency. Customers gain advantages from the expanded depth of a comprehensive solution.
Apollo is exhibiting in North Hall Booth 7701 at the 2024 Radiological Society for North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting, Dec. 1-4, 2024, in Chicago. We invite you to meet with our Enterprise Imaging experts. We will demonstrate these capabilities and discuss how the flexible, scalable, pay-as-you-go AWS storage provides cost-effective, multidisciplinary access to patient images for collaboration, care planning, tumor boards, and viewing across the continuum of care.
About Apollo
Apollo is a digital asset management company focusing on medical imaging. Apollo's state-of-the-art, multidisciplinary medical imaging platform, arcc, consolidates all patient images into a single view, architecture, and EHR connection. Specializing in enterprise image management, collaboration, archiving & workflow solutions, arcc provides clinical workflows for 45 specialty departments, enabling departments to securely acquire, manage, and access all clinical content in one platform. An Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program member, Apollo also enables "a complete patient view" with its cloud offering arccCloud™ on AWS.
