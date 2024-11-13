Apollo To Showcase Unified Image Storage for Seamless Data Access at RSNA 2024

By consolidating image viewing onto a unified interface, arcc streamlines clinical workflows, enhances efficiency, and fosters seamless collaboration throughout the healthcare ecosystem. Post this

Furthering efforts to provide enterprise-wide clinical workflows and expand clinical imaging across your healthcare enterprise, Apollo is partnering with Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas for the cloud-based integration of the Exa Platform and arcc using AWS HealthImaging (AHI). The combination of Exa Enterprise on AWS's secure cloud and arcc's clinical workflows enhances radiology practices, imaging centers, and hospitals to improve patient outcomes and boost efficiency. Customers gain advantages from the expanded depth of a comprehensive solution.

Apollo is exhibiting in North Hall Booth 7701 at the 2024 Radiological Society for North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting, Dec. 1-4, 2024, in Chicago. We invite you to meet with our Enterprise Imaging experts. We will demonstrate these capabilities and discuss how the flexible, scalable, pay-as-you-go AWS storage provides cost-effective, multidisciplinary access to patient images for collaboration, care planning, tumor boards, and viewing across the continuum of care.

About Apollo

Apollo is a digital asset management company focusing on medical imaging. Apollo's state-of-the-art, multidisciplinary medical imaging platform, arcc, consolidates all patient images into a single view, architecture, and EHR connection. Specializing in enterprise image management, collaboration, archiving & workflow solutions, arcc provides clinical workflows for 45 specialty departments, enabling departments to securely acquire, manage, and access all clinical content in one platform. An Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program member, Apollo also enables "a complete patient view" with its cloud offering arccCloud™ on AWS.

