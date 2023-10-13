Apollo.io SVP of Marketing Shares Top Strategies to Dominate the B2B Market [DesignRush Spotlight]

B2B ad and marketing spending in the US is set to climb to $37.7 billion in 2024. DesignRush interviewed Apollo.io's SVP of marketing to decode the formula for B2B marketing success.

MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ad expenditures in the US surged to $32 billion in 2022, with Statista's forecasts pointing to about $37.7 billion by 2024. In this digital landscape, B2B marketers are increasingly gravitating towards video and social media advertising.

In the latest podcast interview, DesignRush sat down with David Malpass, SVP of marketing at Apollo.io, to gain expert insights into elevating brand presence and standing out in the B2B marketing arena.

"Smart hiring is crucial," says Malpass. "Bringing in adept individuals and ensuring a cross-functional, integrated approach among the demand, brand, and product marketing teams has been the linchpin to navigating the marketing sphere successfully."

Highlights of our interview with Malpass include:

There is no one-size-fits-all for marketing – only principles such as focusing on brand and metrics

Do fantastic work and results will eventually show

Make sure your product is great – It's always easier to market something marketable

Hire really smart people, since no one has time to micromanage

No, AI isn't going to steal your marketing job, only enhance it

