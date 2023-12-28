In her role at Apollo Information Systems, Jennifer Gold leads the charge on proactive cybersecurity threat intelligence, including election security. Post this

In her role at Apollo Information Systems, Jennifer Gold leads the charge on proactive cybersecurity threat intelligence, including election security. Her dedication to forging robust public-private partnerships has significantly strengthened cybersecurity measures across various sectors.

As a founding member of the National Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity Information Sharing Analysis Organization (NAIC-ISAO), Jennifer Gold is at the forefront of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Her recognized expertise, highlighted by her membership in the Forbes Technology Council, positions her as a leading voice in the technology sector. Gold's insights and innovative perspectives have established her as a sought-after speaker and a respected commentator in the media.

"Receiving this award is a profound honor, made possible by the extraordinary partnerships I'm so fortunate to have." Gold commented.

This award underscores Jennifer Gold's remarkable achievements and her continued influence in enhancing cybersecurity education, awareness, and accessibility, thereby strengthening national digital defenses and inspiring future generations in service and innovation.

About AmeriCorps

AmeriCorps, the US federal agency for national service and volunteerism, engages over 200,000 members annually in addressing national challenges. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires millions to make a difference. Visit pointsoflight.org for more information.

About Apollo Information Systems

A leading provider of cybersecurity solutions in the USA and Canada, Apollo Information Apollo Information Systems, Corp., is a security leader for high-stakes organizations and businesses. Apollo's threat intelligence-enabled approach creates a proactive and dynamic defense cybersecurity posture, so organizations can get ahead of threats before they become incidents and have the time to defend what is important. Apollo has a legacy of creating urgent and active resilience using the best tools, approaches, and solutions available across multiple industry verticals and government branches.

Apollo's approach focuses on the unique risk profile of the organization and aligns all efforts business outcomes and an efficient allocation of protection with a predictable cybersecurity budget. Apollo is led by some of the most respected professionals in the security industry who are steeped in real-world operational experience across multiple industry verticals and government branches.

Apollo's enormous suite of solutions and services offers complete cybersecurity defense from early warning and threat intelligence to professional advisory services and incident response. For more information, visit http://www.apollo-is.com.

Media Contact

Mark Havenner, Apollo Information Systems, 1 3104694371, [email protected], https://apollo-is.com/

SOURCE Apollo Information Systems