Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) granted Phase 1 Award Status

DOE's Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs (H2Hubs) program is a long-term initiative that aims to create regional clusters of clean hydrogen producers, consumers and connective infrastructure that will form the foundation of a national clean hydrogen network. DOE's H2Hubs program will be executed in four phases that collectively span more than a decade of sustained project development from planning to permitting to construction and operations. ARCH2 was awarded up to $30 million for Phase 1, which is expected to last up to 36 months. The remaining federal funds will be distributed in future phases as ARCH2 successfully reaches specific milestones set by the DOE.

Battelle will serve as the overall Program Manager and prime recipient of ARCH2 funding from DOE/OCED and will lead the Program Management Office team, which includes TRC, GTI Energy (GTI) and Allegheny Science & Technology (AST).

TRC has been involved with ARCH2 since its inception, providing input to DOE's initial request for information, assisting with the ARCH2 response to the DOE Hydrogen Hubs Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA), providing key regulatory input for interviews with DOE during the selection process, and helping shape critical aspects of ARCH2 during the pre-award negotiations.

TRC will drive ARCH2 implementation by leading the safety, security and regulatory work within the ARCH2 Program Management Office (PMO). TRC is responsible for guiding project development partners in site safety, hydrogen safety, security, cybersecurity and permitting. Further, TRC will help ARCH2 partners navigate the complex National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements and provide Hub-level support in the areas of community benefits planning and workforce development. TRC is also part of the PMO's Community Benefits and Communication team as the workforce development lead. The team supports ARCH2's commitment to put communities first.

"This is an exciting day for both clean hydrogen and its role in the diversification of our energy mix, and we are thrilled to be part of the ARCH2 team," said Christopher Vincze, Chairman and CEO of TRC. "We take great pride in helping drive the implementation of this key project that advances decarbonization and revitalizes local communities, building on the Appalachian region's long-standing contribution to our Nation's energy independence."

About the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2)

The Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) is a collaborative initiative between the United States Department of Energy (DOE), private industry, state and local governments, academic and technology institutions, non-profit organizations, and community groups working together to build a safe and sustainable clean hydrogen ecosystem in Appalachia. With a project portfolio that spans West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, ARCH2 will leverage the region's vast resources for diverse clean hydrogen production, storage, delivery, and end-use applications.

ARCH2 Project Development Partners include Air Liquide, CNX Resources Corp., Enbridge Gas Ohio, Empire Diversified Energy, EQT Corp., Fidelis New Energy, Hog Lick Aggregates, Hope Gas Inc., Independence Hydrogen Inc., KeyState, and Plug Power. Management of ARCH2 is led by Battelle, Allegheny Science and Technology (AST), GTI Energy, and TRC Companies, with support from the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL).

For more information, please visit http://www.arch2hub.com.

About TRC Companies

TRC is a global leader providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of the energy transition. With more than 55 years of proven expertise, our tested practitioners deliver innovative resolutions to the toughest challenges facing our critical infrastructure. With a dedicated workforce of over 8,000 professionals, we offer advisory and consulting, construction, engineering and management services, guiding complex projects from conception to completion. Our commitment to creating new pathways for the world to thrive is unwavering. We help our clients adapt, regardless of the climate in which they operate, to achieve enduring, sustainable results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live — community by community and project by project. TRC is ranked #16 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms, #5 for Power and #3 for Transmission and Distribution. Learn more at TRCCompanies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

