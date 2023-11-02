Apparatix Adds Out-of-Home Ad Data to DOmedia Buying Platform

"Increasing operational efficiency so agencies and advertisers can focus on higher value work has always been our goal," said Nick Sadler, CEO of DOmedia. "This integration puts more options in the hands of buyers; that means more effective campaigns and happier brands." Post this

"Increasing operational efficiency so agencies and advertisers can focus on higher value work has always been our goal," said Nick Sadler, CEO of DOmedia. "This integration puts more options in the hands of buyers; that means more effective campaigns and happier brands."

Apparatix users can activate the integration directly within their Apparatix account. This will allow them to automatically populate relevant inventory when creating proposals for global agencies like Kinetic, Billups, and Rapport. Additionally, operators can automatically generate sales through BillboardsIn.com, though operators always have the right to review these opportunities before media is contracted.

"OOH media operators choose our software to help improve their businesses," said John James, CEO of Apparatix. "Any time we can directly help generate new revenue and compete for more business, that's an opportunity we're excited about."

