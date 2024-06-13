Appcast and BCG Unveil Global Talent Trends: Survey Respondents Embrace AI for Skill Enhancement, Not Job Replacement

A global survey of more than 150,000 respondents in 188 countries reveals that respondents are increasingly embracing AI for both professional and personal tasks

LEBANON, N.H., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appcast, the global leader in recruitment marketing technology and services, today announced findings from the "Decoding Global Talent 2024: Work Preferences in the Age of AI" report published by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), The Network, The Stepstone Group and Appcast. The fourth global study on international workforce trends, this report – the second from the most recent study – reveals that most survey respondents are not concerned about losing their job to AI.

Respondents' perceptions about AI

Across the globe, 86% of survey respondents have heard of generative AI and 39% use it regularly, defined as a few times a week or month. While U.S. respondents' regular use of generative AI is slightly higher (41%) than the global average (39%), it's far behind countries like India (74%), Pakistan (61%), China (53%), Morocco (52%), and Tunisia (52%).

The report found that very few U.S. survey respondents (6%) are worried about their own job being eliminated due to AI. The majority of respondents feel that either some tasks will change and they'll learn new skills (40%), the job will be transformed and there will be significant upskilling required (16%), or that the job will not be affected at all (39%).

"While AI may replace some routine cognitive tasks, it is more likely to augment human work by enhancing productivity and creating new job opportunities," said Andrew Flowers, chief labor economist at Appcast. "The survey findings truly underscore the concept of the 'Centaur worker,' where humans collaborate with AI to combine their strengths, exemplifying this labor-augmenting potential. This symbiosis can lead to higher efficiency and creativity, ultimately reshaping the labor market in a positive direction."

Which segments of the U.S. workforce are adopting generative AI?

AI adoption among U.S. survey respondents appears to be highest among those in the under 30 age bracket (55%) and those who are most highly educated (possessing a master's degree or doctorate) (54%), which are both higher than the global average at 49% and 45%, respectively. Perhaps not surprisingly, generative AI adoption is most prevalent among IT (71%), digitalization, AI and data science (71%), marketing and media (69%), and design, art or architecture (64%) professionals.

How are U.S. workers using generative AI?

People around the globe are using generative AI for a number of personal and professional reasons, underscoring the range of its applications. In the U.S., 35% of those who use it at work are using it for writing tasks, 34% for administrative tasks, studies, learning & research (32%), and 31% for creative tasks. On the personal side, 42% of respondents use AI for learning and skill development, 33% for facts and general knowledge, 28% for creative content creation, 26% for career advancement, and 25% for recommendations for hobbies.

Generative AI is formidable, yet remains a work in progress, as many U.S. survey respondents can attest in how they use the final outputs. 39% said they review the output and make a few changes before using it, 24% use it only as an input and still do most of the final output work themselves, and 18% said it depends on what they're using it for and which tool they are using. 19% of survey respondents have utmost confidence in generative AI and use the outputs directly without any further improvement.

About the Survey

BCG, The Network (together with its affiliate organizations), Appcast and The Stepstone Group conducted this anonymous, online survey from October through December 2023. All told, 150,735 people in 188 countries participated. The data on U.S. and Canadian workers was analyzed by Appcast, The Network's exclusive U.S. partner.

The survey elicited attitudes on various topics, including work preferences, perceptions of AI and its impact on work, and thoughts on where and how reskilling may be necessary. The data gathered in the survey (including a wide range of information on participants' demographic and professional backgrounds) made it possible to analyze attitudes on the basis of multiple parameters.

BCG also conducted follow-up interviews with select study participants around the world—many of whom were interviewed before and have been followed for several years.

