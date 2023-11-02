Appcast Launches Appcast Brand & Creative, Expanding its Suite of Recruitment Marketing Solutions

From employer branding to creative studio and DE&I strategy, Appcast offers end-to-end solutions to help employers achieve talent acquisition and retention goals

LEBANON, N.H., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appcast, the global leader and pioneer of programmatic job advertising technology, today announced the launch of Appcast Brand & Creative. Expanding Appcast's suite of recruitment marketing solutions, Appcast Brand & Creative harnesses sophisticated research, creative strategy and savvy design to develop compelling and authentic employer brand messaging and assets that employers can embed across all recruitment marketing channels.

Offerings available through Appcast Brand & Creative include:

Employer Value Proposition (EVP) and Employer Brand: Establishes a strong and authentic brand identity for employers to attract the right talent and power the candidate journey. Offers award-winning, insights-informed solutions through its team of EVP and employee value experience (EVX) experts.

Creative Studio: Provides comprehensive creative services to build messaging and visuals powered by state-of-the-art tools, data and analytics, and a team of developers focused on a candidate-centric user experience.

DE&I Strategy: Produces thoughtful and strategic recommendations using real-world insight, key diversity and inclusion methodologies, and data-driven initiatives that strengthen recruitment, retention and organizational culture.

"Appcast Brand & Creative unites employee value proposition and employer brand strategies into one holistic approach that focuses on helping employers authentically define and articulate the total value of joining their company. This framework elevates a candidate's recruitment journey to help them make better career decisions, which empowers our clients to find and keep the best talent," said Matt Gilbert, head of EVP and employer brand strategy and design at Appcast. "Our expert team delivers end-to-end employer branding built on deep insights and creative that embodies design thinking. We've also developed innovative thinking around DE&I signals and messaging mismatches that we incorporate into all our work. That makes us a strategic partner to our clients as much as a creative one."

Earlier in Q3 2023, Appcast launched AppcastOne, the industry's first omni-channel solution that transforms candidate acquisition by harnessing the power of programmatic, search, social and traditional media into a single enterprise offering. AppcastOne coupled with Appcast Brand & Creative significantly expands the recruitment marketing capabilities, data and tools available to Appcast clients giving them a strategic advantage in an extremely competitive and rapidly evolving labor market.

In July 2023, Appcast acquired recruitment marketing pioneer, Bayard Advertising. AppcastOne and Appcast Brand & Creative are powered by the combined efforts of Appcast's award-winning programmatic technology and Bayard's 100-year legacy of recruitment marketing expertise.

About Appcast

Appcast is the global leader and pioneer of programmatic job advertising technology. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services drive hiring outcomes for more than 2,000 clients. In July 2023, Appcast acquired Bayard Advertising, a pioneer in the recruitment marketing space. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io and follow on X @appcast_io.

Media Contact

