Appcast Launches AppcastOne, the Industry's First Omni-Channel Solution for Recruitment Marketing

LEBANON, N.H., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appcast, the award winning, global leader in programmatic job advertising technology, today announced the launch of AppcastOne, a solution that transforms candidate acquisition by harnessing the power of programmatic, search, social and traditional media into a single enterprise offering.

"Hiring and recruitment marketing are becoming increasingly complex, and the tight labor market compounds the challenges our clients face when it comes to attracting top talent," said Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast. "AppcastOne significantly expands the recruitment marketing capabilities, data and tools available to our clients, simplifying the intricacies of recruitment marketing and enabling them to evolve with a rapidly changing talent acquisition landscape. More than a technology platform, AppcastOne features world-class partnership from an outstanding delivery team as well as integrated reporting and insights providing a holistic view into performance."

AppcastOne's omni-channel offering fuses the power of all recruitment media channels into one streamlined solution:

Programmatic: Appcast's award-winning programmatic recruitment advertising technology optimizes job ad distribution across the industry-leading network of thousands of job sites.





Search and Display: Top of funnel search and display advertising attracts active and passive candidates and improves the talent pool for even the hardest-to-fill markets and roles.





Social: Our social media experts help employers improve job seekers' awareness of their brands and career opportunities on the platforms where job seekers spend much of their time online. Appcast uses proprietary targeting matrixes that outperform platform benchmarks across 90% of campaigns.



Traditional Media: To round out the full-funnel support, Appcast leverages its deep partnerships and position as the largest global buyer of recruitment media to optimize all other forms of online and offline recruitment media for employers, delivering confidence in how budgets are spent and driving optimal outcomes.

"At Appcast, we embody the essence of both a cutting-edge technology company and a dedicated professional services firm," said Suet Yin Chow, senior director of product at Appcast. "By blending the advantages of these two facets, we provide a tech-enabled recruiting solution that revolutionizes outcomes for our clients. The beta launch of our AppcastOne dashboard across multiple industries has been truly remarkable. Among my personal favorite comments from our customers: 'You are a 100-year-old start-up,' and 'Incredible technology complemented by generations of wisdom.'"

AppcastOne is the first new product launched by Appcast leveraging its July 2023 acquisition of recruitment marketing pioneer, Bayard Advertising.

About Appcast

Appcast is the award winning, global leader in programmatic job advertising technology. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services drive hiring outcomes for more than 2,000 clients. In July 2023, Appcast acquired Bayard Advertising, a pioneer in the recruitment marketing space. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of the Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io and follow on X @appcast_io.

