Appcast Marks a Decade of Innovation and Growth: Celebrating 10 Years of Leadership in Recruitment Marketing

The company kicks off a series of celebrations today with the reveal of a refreshed visual identity representing Appcast's core identity that transcends past, present and future.

LEBANON, N.H., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appcast, the global leader in recruitment marketing technology and services, is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary, highlighting a decade of trust, transparency and teamwork that has been underscored by several significant growth and innovation milestones.

Founded in Lebanon, New Hampshire in 2014, Appcast has achieved transformative milestones, reshaping the recruitment landscape and powering its mission to revolutionize recruitment marketing amid evolving labor market dynamics:

Programmatic Pioneer: Since its founding, Appcast has led the software-driven job ad optimization movement with programmatic technology, forever changing how hiring organizations advertise open roles.

Global Expansion: Appcast joined The Stepstone Group in 2019, has expanded to 11 locations throughout North America and Europe , and surpassed 550 employees.

and , and surpassed 550 employees. Strategic Acquisition: Appcast's acquisition of Bayard Advertising in 2023 significantly expanded its recruitment marketing solutions, empowering Appcast to address a broader range of customer challenges.

Award-Winning Technology: Appcast's award-winning technology solutions, including AppcastOne and Appcast Brand and Creative, have set new industry standards, exemplified by recent recognition with a Stevie award in the Human Capital Management and Talent Management category at the American Business Awards.

Continuous Innovation: In 2023, Appcast launched Appcast Labs, an innovation hub focused on developing cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers and industry.

Thought Leadership: In 2022, Appcast launched Recruitonomics.com, a hub for data-driven research combining labor economics and recruitment best practices. Appcast's data, insights and experts garner frequent coverage in national media publications.

Unparalleled Service: As evidenced by its Net Promotor Score (NPS) of 70, Appcast puts trust, transparency and impact at the heart of customer relationships.

Culture of Excellence: Recognized with two prestigious Inc. Best Workplaces awards, Appcast fosters a culture that is rooted in kindness and collaboration and prioritizes "giving back" to the communities in which our employees live.

As part of its 10th anniversary celebrations, Appcast is introducing a refreshed brand identity that underscores the company's reputation of trust and transparency, while showcasing the team behind its successes and the transformative impact on employers' hiring outcomes.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this 10-year milestone, and I'm immensely proud of our team. Our success has and will continue to be driven by our shared values, our relentless commitment to customer bliss and our foundation as a tech and data company," said Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast. "As we look to the future, we remain focused on solving employers' biggest recruitment challenges through continued innovation, data-driven insights, and most importantly – the work of happy and engaged Appcastians."

Appcast looks forward to celebrating its 10-year anniversary with customers, partners, employees and industry friends throughout the remainder of 2024.

To learn more about Appcast, visit http://www.appcast.io

About Appcast

Appcast is the global leader of recruitment marketing technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services drive hiring outcomes for more than 2,000 clients. In July 2023, Appcast acquired Bayard Advertising, a pioneer in the recruitment marketing space. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io and follow on X @appcast_io.

