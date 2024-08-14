Appcast Named a Winner in 2024 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

Appcast celebrates one-year post-acquisition with recognition of people-centered approach to transformation

LEBANON, N.H. , Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appcast, the global leader in recruitment marketing technology and services, today announced it has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Best Transformation category in the ninth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers, known as "the Olympics for human resources professionals." Appcast was recognized for the successful acquisition of Bayard Advertising, its people-first transformation strategy and the launch of two new solutions that combined the expertise of each company.

As a part of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Best Transformation Strategy category recognizes organizations that have completed a successful people-focused business transformation. Areas assessed include making the business case for change, its communication, implementation and measurement. On July 10, 2023, Appcast announced its acquisition of Bayard Advertising. Prior to and since that announcement, the company has successfully executed a transformation plan that placed people at the core of the planning, implementation, and communication of that strategy.

Appcast leaders worked together to ensure that employees felt supported, engaged and excited for the future of the company. Several initiatives took place in the early days of the transformation – including office visits and "ask me anything" with the CEO and other executive leaders, orientation sessions, cultural onboarding, coffee chats, office hours, office swaps, FAQ resources, office upgrades and new company swag. Over the past year, employees have enjoyed team summits focused on learning and bonding, internal resource hubs, additional training and process improvements.

"Our people are at the heart of our success and while that sentiment is ingrained in our culture on any given day, I continue to be inspired by the collaboration, empathy and hard work of our collective teams," said Kristi Sampson, senior vice president of people at Appcast. "Navigating the complexity of an acquisition is a huge undertaking, and I believe the speed, effectiveness and outcomes of this effort are a result of our people-centered approach and the strength of our company culture."

Since Bayard joined Appcast, the company offers enterprise employers a new and revolutionary approach to recruitment marketing through AppcastOne and Appcast Brand & Creative. The teams behind these solutions are unified by the mission of delighting clients and helping them achieve their hiring objectives in a technology-powered, data-driven way.

"Achieving this unique recognition from the Stevie Awards just a year after the acquisition fills me with pride. Our people have worked so hard to navigate this change, learn new things, communicate with new colleagues – while continuing to delight our clients each and every day – and that is no small feat," said Michael Halperin, senior vice president of strategy at Appcast. "Having been a partner of Appcast for the last decade, I was familiar with their leading technology, smart, friendly people, and their positive culture. I'm thrilled that my fellow legacy Bayard colleagues have been able to experience that first-hand as they joined the Appcast crew."

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. More than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 35 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year among others.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the ninth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on September 16," said Stevies President Maggie Miller.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

